Crimson Pride athletics kick off Year 3

IU Columbus Director of Athletics Zach McClellan is proud of the high standard that’s already been set in the first two years of the program and plans to work hard to maintain it. “The word of the year is: Progress!” he says.

Volleyball

After starting the program last year with a team full of freshman, and having several players out with injury, Coach Jose Olivo has a positive outlook this year with eight returning players and seven incoming freshman.

“We fought hard last year, but we played most of the season with only eight players, and it was a lot,” he said. “We are in a much stronger position this year.”

He also has a new assistant coach, Rilee Jessee, a former star player from Columbus East and the University of New Haven. “Rilee helps bring a structure and discipline to the team,” Olivo added.

Olivo says his goal is to establish a culture on his team, saying that the well-being of his players, including their academics and family lives, always comes first.

View the women’s volleyball roster.

Soccer

This year, the soccer program features Director of Soccer Kevin Nolan as the head coach for both the men’s and women’s teams, as well as Drew Little as assistant coach for both teams. Little served as a volunteer for the men’s program last year; he joins with 15 years of coaching experience and a bachelors in business and masters in organizational psychology from Eastern Michigan University.

The men’s program is optimistic, with key returning players, including Angel Roque and Jon Michael Bright who won conference awards last year. They also have a strong class of new recruits coming in. View the men’s soccer roster.

“The numbers are up, the quality is up,” McClellan said of the men’s soccer program. “It’s a really tough conference but we’re hoping to knock on the door to the playoffs, like last year.”

Women’s soccer is rebuilding with several new freshman and transfer players, as well as a strong core group of returners. “We struggled last year with low numbers, but this year we have a full roster, as well as more structure and discipline,” McClellan noted. View the women’s soccer roster.

Nolan added that home soccer games are free this year. He encourages the public to come out to Richard Wigh Soccer Complex, 1647 Whitney Ct., to cheer on the Crimson Pride.

Cross country

Coach Tim Hoeflinger starts the cross country season with a solid group of returners, as well as freshman runners. The team also features four dual-sport athletes: Conner Beatty, Blake Nigg, Joey Marinez and Delanie Bronner.

Hoeflinger says he wants each person to find joy and purpose in the challenge of being a student athlete, work hard to excel in the classroom, and to become a better human being.

“Every runner is different and unique, and individual goals are as different and unique as the individual,” Hoeflinger said. “I would like for every runner to finish the year with a personal record. We were able to accomplish that last year, and I hope to replicate that this season as well.”

In addition, Paul Hafen joins this year as assistant cross country coach. Hafen, IU Columbus assistant professor of biology, has a doctorate in exercise physiology from BYU and is a certified strength and conditioning specialist. He is also an experienced coach and will take on the role as head coach for the inaugural IU Columbus track and field team in the spring.