Biology program features lab upgrades and degree change

“We’re so pleased to start the school year with a brand-new lab for our students and faculty to enjoy!” said J.D. Mendez, head of the IU Columbus Science Division.

Equipment was still being installed during the first two weeks of classes; however, students began classes in the renovated lab space this week.

All of the floors, tables, desks have been replaced. In addition, the space is set up so students can work more collaboratively, there’s no obstructed sight lines, and it’s easier to access equipment.

The change coincides with the introduction of an IU Columbus Biology degree. We will no longer offer the Bachelor of Science in Biology from Purdue; biology majors who were in that program will transfer to the Indiana University Bachelor of Arts in Biology program. Returning students can rest assured that all of their classes will apply to the updated degree.

“For those biology students who are interested in graduate school, including medical, physical therapy, dental, and veterinary programs, we offer all of the typically required pre-med courses, like anatomy and physiology, as well as any electives they need,” Mendez added.

“Our biology program is a great foundation for those who plan to continue their education—as well as for those who plan to go directly into the workforce,” he said.