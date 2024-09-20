False starts and hurdles can’t deter cross-country runner

Crimson Pride cross country runners Delanie Bronner, Erin Jones and Abby Voss (left to right) at a recent meet.

Jones is an unlikely standout who is continually motivated by her coach, teammates and her own steady progress, as she sets the bar higher and higher. At 29, Jones is older than her opponents and admits she doesn’t have much experience in competitive running—though she’s a lifelong athlete and was a gymnast, cheerleader and diver for Columbus North High School.

“All I do is run, go to school and work,” she says with a laugh. Erin has been working full-time as a special education teaching assistant, in addition to her full course load at IU Columbus. She began as a substitute teacher in 2020 and covered a teacher’s extended leave in 2022. She relished the experience of having her own classroom, saying how she loves seeing the kids every day, being their cheerleader, and letting them know they’re never alone.

Cross country runners Jackson Neibert and Erin Jones both placed in the top 15 at the Hanover Invitational.But it took Erin a while to discover her love for teaching. She started with general classes at Ivy Tech and had a false start at IU Columbus before finding her direction and committing to her Education degree. Today, she’s on track to graduate in 2026.

“She has worked through some past missteps with her academics and has found purpose, focus, and discipline both in athletics and academics,” says Cross Country Coach Tim Hoeflinger. “Erin has worked incredibly hard to earn her eligibility and has worked diligently to set herself up for success in running. I have been amazed at her growth and maturity, and I am excited to see where she can go and what she can accomplish.”

Erin credits Coach Hoeflinger for imparting his expertise of the sport and helping motivate her not just with words but with actions, as he completes every workout and every run with his team.

She adds that coming to campus has been a lot more fun since she started working out with the team last season and getting to know more people through college sports. “I really like the community that’s been built here around athletics, and it pushes me to focus on my goals,” she says.

When doing her long-route training, Jones frequents a challenging 15K route in Grandview that ends with a big hill. The way she pushes through that final challenge could apply just as easily to academics or to life in general. “I just tell myself, like I would tell my students, ‘This is how we get better!’”