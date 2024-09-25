Community invited to run Crimson Pride 5K/8K Open

Crimson Pride cross country runners at a recent meet.

“We would love for local teams and running clubs, as well as any exercise enthusiasts, to come out and run alongside our varsity athletes on our beautiful home course,” said IU Columbus Head Cross Country Coach Tim Hoeflinger.

The race begins at 6 p.m. on Oct. 11 and costs $20 for the 5K or 8K course.

All proceeds will be used to support the IU Columbus men’s and women’s cross country teams.

Register at runsignup.com/Race/IN/Columbus/CrimsonPrideOpen. Email Coach Hoeflinger at tihoef@iu.edu with any questions.

Awards will be given to the top 10 runners in each division (5K and 8K).