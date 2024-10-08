Tech update: Copilot and gaming clubs

Terence Govender and Matt Kita are spearheading the new student clubs for online and tabletop gaming.

Terence Govender, Instructional Technology Consultant at IU Columbus, noted at the recent Tech Fair that faculty, staff, and learners over the age of 18 now have access to Microsoft’s AI tool Copilot, featuring an enterprise version that keeps shared information private.

The IU teaching centers have also collaborated to create Canvas modules and a series of workshops to help faculty and staff use this and other online tools in the classroom. Plus, the IU Columbus Center for Teaching & Learning is exploring options to train students on using AI tools in ethical, effective ways.

“The state of Indiana is quite progressive when it comes to AI,” Govender explained. “Indiana University is at the forefront of that,”

He is also spearheading a new video game and esports student club, which works collaboratively with the new tabletop gaming club led by library staffer Matt Kita.

These clubs are open to all IU Columbus students, and beginners are welcome. The initial gaming meetings are just now being planned, and Govender is expecting a shipment of gaming computers later this semester. The group will offer friendly gaming sessions and hopes to eventually participate in competitions with other regional campus club teams.

Students are encouraged to email Terence with questions, to learn more or sign up for esports, and Matt about tabletop gaming, including upcoming Dungeons & Dragons events. They are happy to share an invitation to their Discord server and provide details about a November outing to a local gaming shop.