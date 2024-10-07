IU Columbus welcomes athletics staff

McCarroll and Cooper join Crimson Pride Athletics as the third-year program grows to offer 13 sports teams, with the addition of men’s and women’s basketball, track and field, and cheer and dance this school year. The Crimson Pride participates in intercollegiate athletics as a member of the River States Conference in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics).

Matthew McCarroll

Matthew McCarroll joins the Crimson Pride with a background in coaching and education. His previous role was Dean of Students of Adelante Schools, and he’s also served as Assistant Football Coach for Butler University, Marian University and DePauw University. He ran track and played football at Brebeuf Jesuit High School in Indianapolis, where he developed his dedication to servant leadership.

“I see this as an opportunity to be on the ground floor of a new program, get a lot of experience, and support our coaches, staff and student-athletes so they can achieve their goals,” McCarroll said.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in sport management from Bowling Green University and a master’s in coaching pedagogy from Ohio University. McCarroll lives in Indianapolis with his wife, Katrina, and dog, Dash.

“Matt’s enthusiasm, dedication and helpful attitude are such an asset to the Crimson Pride and our growing roster of student-athletes,” said IU Columbus Athletic Director Zach McClellan. “We are so lucky to have him on our team.”

McKenzie Cooper

McKenzie Cooper says this new position at IU Columbus fits well with her love of sports, competitiveness, and the challenges that come with a new and quickly growing program.

“There’s so much potential for the Columbus campus, as students can earn an IU degree while continuing to play the sports they love,” she said.

Cooper earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and sport management at Defiance College and an MBA from Indiana University Kokomo, and she played basketball for both colleges. Cooper has also done several internships in sports management.

She recently relocated to Columbus and has already been impressed by the level of support the Columbus community has shown Crimson Pride athletics.

“In this new role, we’ve already seen how McKenzie is applying her leadership, experience and communication skills to enhance the success of the IU Columbus Athletic Department,” McClellan added.