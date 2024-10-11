Soccer captain finds new, unexpected home at IU Columbus

Yet, a phone call from another Kevin—Crimson Pride Director of Soccer Kevin Nolan—moved his life’s trajectory onto a completely different path. Coach Nolan asked him to consider going on for his bachelor’s degree and playing soccer for IU Columbus. Nolan gave him two days to think about it.

“It was Coach Nolan’s confidence, vision and experience that convinced me,” said Cruz, who is now an IU Columbus senior on track to graduate with his bachelor’s degree in business. IU Columbus Director of Soccer Kevin Nolan (left) with Kevin Cruz (right) at a recent game.

Cruz moved to the U.S. from Zacatecas, Mexico, when he was 4, and grew up Goshen, Indiana. He was finishing his associate degree from Ancilla of Marion University when he made the sudden choice to enroll at IU Columbus and play for the inaugural Crimson Pride soccer team last season. And he’s never looked back.

“Kevin is our captain, he’s the engine of our midfield who leads by his skill and his presence,” Coach Nolan says of Cruz.

Almost immediately, Cruz felt right at home in Columbus, realizing that his home field at Richard Wigh Soccer Complex was one he’d played on before, during his middle school travel games with the Goshen Stars. It also helped that he joined IU Columbus with two former teammates, Angel Roque and Saulo Luna. Plus, his brother Flavio Cruz, an all-American soccer player, joined the team this year as an assistant coach.

“I feel like this is my home now,” Cruz said. “It’s similar in size to Goshen, it’s really calm here, and there’s a big soccer community, which we really appreciate.”

He’s also really bonded with his Crimson Pride teammates. This summer they volunteered for a week at the Olympic swimming trials at Lucas Oil Stadium. They also went camping, which was a new experience for some his teammates, and they enjoyed fishing and kayaking. The soccer team also worked hard remodeling their locker room together during the off season, plus they train together doing CrossFit and enjoy playing the PS4 coach gifted them.

As for soccer, Cruz has noticed an improvement this year, both in the community rallying around Crimson Pride athletics, and the maturity of the returners stepping up to lead. He also appreciates the high standards set by his coaches. “I don’t think a lot of teams get the level of coaching we do,” Cruz said. “Our coaches are full throttle!”

Coach Nolan describes Cruz as the “unsung hero of the team,” adding, “Kevin doesn’t necessarily get the stats or the glory, but without him, our team doesn’t run.”