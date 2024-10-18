Talking Leaves literary journal to be unveiled Oct. 30

Talking Leaves author and IU Columbus student Katie Underwood speaks at the 2023 launch party.

The community is invited to join the celebration on the west lawn of the Columbus Learning Center as contributing authors share excerpts of their work. All attendees will receive a hard copy of the journal.

A culmination of a year’s worth of work, this 98-page volume features 21 contributors, including 16 IU Columbus students and six Ivy Tech students.

This year’s editor is Kylie Brooks, a junior at IU Columbus majoring in English. “I was a published author in last year’s publication, and previous editor Zoe Lawless helped train and mentor me, which was so helpful,” Brooks said.

Talking Leaves editor Kylie Brooks (left) discusses the upcoming publication with George Towers, head of the Liberal Arts Division at IU Columbus, during the Big Red Blowout earlier this year.She noted that it was daunting to start with a blank slate, but it also gave her an opportunity to be creative, use her voice and build her network. “This was my first experience in an editorial role, and I really enjoyed the opportunity to work creatively. It also forced me to step outside my comfort zone and develop my leadership skills,” she said.

Brooks, who will also edit the next edition, is joined by a design team of student volunteers including Wendy Cartwright, Laura Carmer and Caroline Scott. The publication’s advisor, IU Columbus English Professor Lisa Siefker-Bailey, congratulated Brooks and the team for their amazing work.

“It’s an honor to be able to produce an annual printed publication and to celebrate the unveiling of this beautiful book,” Siefker-Bailey said. “This enormous project really empowers all of the students involved, it amplifies our vibrant student voices, and it produces a unique archive of the year.”

Those who are unable to attend the launch party can pick up a copy of Talking Leaves in The Landing in the Columbus Learning Center. A digital copy will be available on the Talking Leaves website following the launch.

With the completion of the 2024 edition, submissions are now open for the 2025 edition. It’s a blind submission process, so reviewers don’t see the names of submitters. Students on the AirPark campus are encouraged to submit original, unpublished:

works of fiction or nonfiction prose (up to 3,000 words)

poetry

artwork, which may include graphic novel panels or photographs of 3d artwork (sculptures, glass etching, etc.)

Find the complete guidelines and submission form on the Talking Leaves website.

Siefker-Bailey encourages students from all majors to consider submitting and/or volunteering, noting that—in addition to being a nice feature on your resume— it’s a great leadership experience to be part of this IU-sanctioned, high-quality literary magazine. She adds that much of the behind-the-scenes work is done remotely, making it accessible for everyone’s schedule.

“It’s work, but it’s rewarding, collaborative, fun work,” Siefker-Bailey added.