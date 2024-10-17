Media Literacy Week events Oct. 28- Nov. 1 at IU Columbus and online

“It’s exciting to share so many events with our students, faculty, staff and community,” said Pamela Morris, Ph.D., event coordinator and IU Columbus associate professor of communication studies. “With so many sources of information, especially during this election year, we all need to be savvy media consumers. Education is one of the best ways to counter media bias and misinformation.”
Middle- and high-school students and educators are encouraged to attend in person or online, as well as those in library science, the media, higher education, and anyone with an interest in media literacy or becoming a better media consumer.
Media Literacy Week 2024 highlights include:
Keynote: You are here: Charting the Course for Media Literacy for All
- Featuring Donnell Probst, Deputy Director of the National Association for Media Literacy Education
- Sponsored by IU Columbus Division of Liberal Arts
- Oct. 28, 4:30-5:30 p.m., in the IU Columbus Summerville Room and on Zoom
Watchdogs, Gatekeeper, or Referees? The Media’s Role in Democratic Elections
- Featuring media literacy experts Dan Krutka, Mardi Schmeichel, Christopher H. Clark and Jim Garrett
Sponsored by the Bartholomew County Library
- Oct. 29, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Hotel Indigo Belvidere Room and on Zoom
Playful Mindset and Gameful Education: Video Games in the Classroom
- Featuring experts Iglika Ivanova, Terence Govender and Randall Fujimoto
- Oct. 30, 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the IU Columbus Summerville Room and on Zoom
For a complete listing of all Media Literacy Week events, Zoom links and registration (where needed), visit go.iu.edu/8rbj.
Media Literacy Week is sponsored locally by Indiana University Columbus and nationally by the National Association for Media Literacy Education (NAMLE) with a mission to highlight the power of media literacy education and its essential role in education today.
For more information about Media Literacy Week, visit mlw.namle.org. For more about the events at IU Columbus, contact Pamela Morris at pammorri@iu.edu.