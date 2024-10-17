Media Literacy Week events Oct. 28- Nov. 1 at IU Columbus and online

“It’s exciting to share so many events with our students, faculty, staff and community,” said Pamela Morris, Ph.D., event coordinator and IU Columbus associate professor of communication studies. “With so many sources of information, especially during this election year, we all need to be savvy media consumers. Education is one of the best ways to counter media bias and misinformation.”

Middle- and high-school students and educators are encouraged to attend in person or online, as well as those in library science, the media, higher education, and anyone with an interest in media literacy or becoming a better media consumer.

Media Literacy Week 2024 highlights include:

Keynote: You are here: Charting the Course for Media Literacy for All

Keynote: You are here: Charting the Course for Media Literacy for All

Donnell Probst, Deputy Director of the National Association for Media Literacy Education

Featuring Donnell Probst, Deputy Director of the National Association for Media Literacy Education Sponsored by IU Columbus Division of Liberal Arts

Oct. 28, 4:30-5:30 p.m., in the IU Columbus Summerville Room and on Zoom

Watchdogs, Gatekeeper, or Referees? The Media’s Role in Democratic Elections

Featuring media literacy experts Dan Krutka, Mardi Schmeichel, Christopher H. Clark and Jim Garrett

Sponsored by the Bartholomew County Library

Oct. 29, 7-8:30 p.m. at the Hotel Indigo Belvidere Room and on Zoom

Playful Mindset and Gameful Education: Video Games in the Classroom

Featuring experts Iglika Ivanova, Terence Govender and Randall Fujimoto

Oct. 30, 4:30-5:30 p.m. in the IU Columbus Summerville Room and on Zoom

For a complete listing of all Media Literacy Week events, Zoom links and registration (where needed), visit go.iu.edu/8rbj.

Media Literacy Week is sponsored locally by Indiana University Columbus and nationally by the National Association for Media Literacy Education (NAMLE) with a mission to highlight the power of media literacy education and its essential role in education today.

For more information about Media Literacy Week, visit mlw.namle.org. For more about the events at IU Columbus, contact Pamela Morris at pammorri@iu.edu.