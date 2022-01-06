IU East, RAM and Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce announce postponements to upcoming events

IU East campus photo for news site features stone sign

In consideration of the health and safety of the community and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Indiana University East, Richmond Art Museum (RAM) and the Wayne County Area Chamber of Commerce mutually determined the best course of action is to postpone their respective upcoming public events, Palette to Palate and the Chamber annual dinner, until a later time.



IU East, RAM and the Chamber considered the size of the events, with regular attendance of hundreds of guests, and that the events are held in indoor venues. Additionally, Wayne County is experiencing a rise in coronavirus cases, putting a strain on the health care system. With these considerations in mind, the board and university determined the best course of action was to postpone the events.



The Wayne County Chamber Area of Commerce’s annual dinner and awards, “Wayneopoly,” is also being postponed. The event was originally scheduled for January 21. The chamber recognizes businesses, organizations and individuals for their work and accomplishments during the dinner.



Palette to Palate is a collaborative fundraiser to benefit RAM programming and the IU East Department of Fine Arts. This year’s event, “Under the Boardwalk,” was scheduled for February 5. Individuals who have purchased tickets and sponsors with tickets for the event will be contacted soon.



Updates for Palette to Palate and the Annual Dinner will be shared at a later time.



For updates regarding the Chamber Annual Dinner, visit wcareachamber.org or 765-962-1511.For information on Palette to Palate, contact 765-973-8514 or pkayking@iue.edu.







