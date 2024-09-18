Indiana University East’s Mathematics Program is a Welcome Partner for High School Student

Math student Nathan DeBole in New Jersey.

Nathan DeBole is a sophomore in high school in New Jersey. He is a member of the wind ensemble, marching and jazz bands and attends his high school classes just like any other 15-year-old would. But Nathan is also part of a growing group of high school students who take advantage of Indiana University East’s wide offering of online mathematics courses.

Nathan has always had a knack for mathematics. During the pandemic, when everyone was working and learning from home, Nathan self-studied algebra, trigonometry, geometry and calculus and passed the AP Calculus BC exam during 8th grade. His father John – an engineer by training – was a welcome study-buddy and teacher.



AP Calculus BC is the highest mathematics course available to Nathan through his high school. This sent Nathan and John on a quest to find suitable educational partners who would admit a high school student and allow Nathan to study higher level mathematics.

“The search was not easy,” John DeBole recalled. “We were looking for a program at a regionally accredited, four-year college that offers advanced mathematics courses and that awards college credit. Some universities offer programs for high school students, but those often do not award college-level credit. Community colleges might offer Calculus III or Linear Algebra, but we wanted to find a place where Nathan could take college-level classes that prepare him for graduate school.”

In Indiana University East’s online mathematics program, son and father found what they had been looking for: In the fall semester of 2023, Nathan completed Calculus III at IU East and was hooked.



“The class was very well organized. It provided structure to help me stay on task. I did not need to attend classes at specific times and this allowed me to work at my own pace. I was able to schedule my study time around band practice and my school schedule,” Nathan explained. “From that point on, I wanted to take the next class, and the one after that.”



This semester, Nathan is taking a course in Mathematical Logic, his seventh math class at IU East. “We learned about syntax of sentential logic last week, and this week we are studying semantics.”

Markus Pomper, the dean of the School of Natural Science and Mathematics, provided some additional background on the course.



“The course will culminate in Gödel’s Completeness Theorem and construction of non-standard number systems. These topics are usually taught in a senior level course in the undergraduate curriculum, or in the first year of a graduate program in mathematics.”



The listing of these advanced mathematics courses on Indiana University East’s schedule of classes caught John DeBole’s attention when he was scouring the internet for an academic home for his son.



“I was impressed by the breadth and depth of classes that are being offered. The mathematics program at Indiana University East is clearly all-in on offering courses in a wide array of areas in mathematics. Moreover, my son will have academic credit from Indiana University. This name recognition carries a lot of weight.”

John also credited the ease of the admissions process and the professionalism of the Office of Admissions staff in choosing IU East.



“We really appreciate the professional help we received throughout the admissions and advising processes,” John said. “The staff were welcoming and unbureaucratic in helping us get set up for Nathan’s classes.”



Kyle Wright, who specializes in working with high school students in taking IU East courses, explained the mission of the Office of Admissions in assisting all students, including current high school students.



“We hear from high school students every day who want to take classes from IU East. My preference is for students to call or email me directly. This way, I can answer any questions over the phone, and I can guide students through the admissions process.”

Nathan DeBole hopes to earn a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics by the time he graduates from high school. Kyle Wright believes that this is a realistic goal.



“We award college credit for many AP and CLEP courses,” Wright explained. “Together with the credits in mathematics that Nathan will accumulate, and any additional courses that will transfer from other colleges, earning a B.S. in Mathematics at the time of Nathan’s high school graduation is clearly possible.”

Nathan ultimately plans to go to graduate school, possibly in mathematics, statistics, or finance.



“Either way, I want to finish my B.S. in Mathematics first,” Nathan said. Indiana University East hopes to help Nathan achieve this goal by the time he graduates from high school.



John DeBole agreed that his son has chosen a good path toward achieving his educational goals.



“Whether your goal is to earn a degree, take a few classes for enrichment or get a jump on college, IU East is there to help,” he said.

If you or someone you know is in high school and would like more information about mathematics at IU East, you can reach out to Kyle Wright at wrightkj@iu.edu or 765-973-8567.