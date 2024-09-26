IU East’s esports team announces conference change, recruitment

Red Wolves’ esports team celebrating their victory with Coach Britt.

The Red Wolves’ esports team has entered a new chapter as they transition to the Eastern Collegiate Athletics Conference (ECAC), ready to take on fresh challenges and a wider selection of competitive titles.



Excited for the transition to the ECAC, Coach Andrew Britt is eager to recruit new talent to strengthen the team for the upcoming fall and spring seasons. He explained that the switch from NACE, the National Association of Collegiate Esports, to the ECAC provides the Red Wolves with new gaming opportunities, particularly with the addition of traditional sport titles such as EA Sports Football Club, NBA 2K, MLB the Show, and the Madden franchise.



Entering their fourth year of competitive gaming, the Red Wolves are welcoming full-time students of any skill level to grab a controller and join the team.



“You don’t have to be a professional—we take anyone,” Britt said, explaining that he wants the team to be like a home for students who are interested in esports.



With 20 competitive titles to choose from, there’s something for everyone. Plus, thanks to the support of local businesses, the Red Wolves have access to a variety of gaming platforms that suit every play style.



“…Blast from the Past, Retro Rush Arcade and Susie’s Pizza. They were a big driving force,” Britt gratefully added.



In fact, the team regularly participates in Retro Rush’s quarterly Super Smash Bros. tournaments—not only to support the local business and scout for new recruits, but also to showcase the Red Wolves’ gaming prowess.



“Our Smash captain actually has won the last two quarterlies, so we have two big trophies in the arena now because she goes in and just whoops butt,” Britt boasted.



Britt also eagerly revealed that the Red Wolves’ esports arena has been upgraded to an entire suite on campus, and that the team will have a dedicated room for livestreaming matches, offering more space for the growing team to practice and play. Kady Campbell, first year graduate student and student coach of the team, has been a member of since the team’s inception and loves the community.



“Coach Britt has provided me with amazing opportunities and support. I’ve gained many friends and learned a lot from my position in leadership,” Campbell said. “It is so amazing when someone does something that we have been practicing in our practices in competition for the first time. We make sure to all get excited and cheer each other on. Now that I’m a coach, it’ll be a highlight to watch the players put the plays and compete well with one another. I’m very excited to help our Overwatch team win another season this year.”



Rosalyn Gutierrez, a senior majoring in creative writing, joined the esports team in search of a community of like-minded peers.



“I’ve made so many friends and have gotten so many opportunities because of esports,” Gutierrez said. Highlights from her time on the team range from “watching others in the Smash team become significantly better, going from relative newbies to fully fledged competitors,” to winning last semester’s Overwatch 2 conference.



Any full-time IU East students interested in esports and a friendly, enthusiastic community are encouraged to reach out to Coach Britt.