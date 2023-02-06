Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine: 1-Year Anniversary Panel Discussion

Join us for a live broadcast of WFIU’s Noon Edition on the one-year anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Host Bob Zaltsberg and a panel of experts will discuss the year since the invasion, the ramifications on Ukrainians home and abroad, the world’s response, and what it means for the region in the long run.



Panelists include:



Dafna Rachok, a PhD student in Sociocultural Anthropology at IU currently living in Ukraine



Sarah Phillips, professor of anthropology at IU who specializes in the former Soviet Union, director, Hamilton Lugar School Russian and East European Institute



Iryna Voloshyna, a PhD student in Folklore at IU whose research is in Ukrainian and Eastern European culture



This event is free and open to the public.



We will take questions from the audience in attendance at the Hamilton Lugar School’s Shreve Auditorium, as well as through Twitter @NoonEdition and email at news@indianapublicmedia.org.



The show also will stream on Facebook Live.