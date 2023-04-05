Callie Rhoades: From studying to living in Korea

Callie Rhoades

Callie Rhoades says a research opportunity at the IU Institute for Korean Studies helped her go from studying Korea to pursuing a Master’s degree there. As an undergraduate, she took advantage of the George Washington-Indiana University (GW-IU) Undergraduate Research Exchange Program, and is now pursuing a Master’s in Korean Studies at Ewha Womans University in Seoul, South Korea.



Callie Rhoades is pursuing a Master's in Korean Studies in Seoul, South Korea



The GW-IU research program provides students with faculty mentoring to help them write a research paper on any topic related to Korea. The program culminates in students presenting their work at the annual GW-IU Korean Studies Exchange Conference to faculty at both universities.



“My topic was about multicultural families on reality TV shows in Korea,” said Rhoades. “There is a TV show in Korea called The Return of Superman. When I did my research, they recently added a family where the mom was European. My research focused on how the TV show represented the multicultural family. The absence of Southeast Asian families from the show was a real disconnect. Although something close to 70% of multicultural families in Korea have Southeast Asian moms, the show chose a family with a white European mom, which represents a very small portion of the reality for multicultural families and issues in Korea.”



Rhoades said the GW-IU research opportunity gave her the skills to organize data to craft strong arguments, and her faculty mentors, including Korea Foundation Professor Seung-kyung Kim, were invaluable.



“I can say, ‘hey this show is being kind of racist’ toward Southeast Asian people. But in an academic paper, I have to prove that,” she said. “I have the hard skills to go through sources and categorize information, so I can work through 140 episodes and break it down into data that is usable to develop and articulate a logical argument.”



In her Master’s program, Rhoades is now writing a media review on Korean popular TV dramas (K-Dramas) that examines how gender is portrayed.



“In these episodes, the woman will pretend to be a man to fit in with people who already think she’s a man. Since these are romance dramas, there is a facet of queerness. The male lead falls for the female lead, even though he thinks she’s a man. My research focuses on how this relates to ideas of gender roles, and femininity,” she said.



Callie Rhoades on campus at Ewhs Womans University in Seoul, South KoreaRhoades said the GW-IU research program is perfect for any student who is interested in pursuing a Master’s degree or career in academia.



“It’s a perfect opportunity to learn how to put together a logical article for a paper that is publishable,” she said. “I recently published a paper, so having a foundation of writing an academic paper was helpful.”



Rhoades’ paper is titled, ‘Aespa’s Kwangya as a New Representative Space for Fans: Building fandom in the era of Covid-19.’ In it, she explores the Korean linguistic term, Kwangya, first used by K-Pop groups including Aespa, now used internationally by fans as a form of community building.



Rhoades has been in Seoul for three years now and is on track to graduate in June 2023 before pursuing a Ph.D. program or working in Korea or the U.S.



Information on the GW-IU Undergraduate Research Exchange Program can be found at https://iks.indiana.edu/undergraduate/gw-iu-undergraduate-research.html.

