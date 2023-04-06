Dakotah Meadows explores identity gender in Korean literature

Dakotah MeadowsAs an IU undergraduate, Dakotah Meadows started out as an English major. Her love for literature led her to discover South Korean short stories and add a second major in East Asian Languages and Cultures.



Meadows is now pursuing an MA in East Asian Studies with a focus on Korea at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global & International Studies. She says participating in the George Washington-Indiana University (GW-IU) Research Exchange Program prompted her decision.



“One of the reasons I applied for the program was I wanted to do grad school,” said Meadows. “The summer before senior year, I applied to East Asian graduate programs, and I realized I didn’t have much research experience. I heard about this opportunity, and I thought ‘that’s perfect.’”



In the GW-IU research program, students write a research paper on any Korea-related topic. Students present their work at a conference to faculty and students from George Washington and Indiana University.



“Writing a paper for class and writing for research are two very different styles,” said Meadows. “This was the biggest benefit of the GW-IU program — learning how to write an actual research paper to prepare for graduate school.”



The GW-IU program also connects students with faculty mentors.



“Because of the mentorship meetings, I was able to make a deeper relationship with faculty and build camaraderie with fellow students who were interested in the same thing,” she said. “I have a good relationship with Professor Seung-kyung Kim. She was the one who encouraged me to reapply to IU for graduate studies. It is great having that connection because she knows my background and interests.”



For her undergraduate research project, Meadows examined South Korean domestic life through short stories from the 1970s, focusing on the intersection of identity and gender, examined through spaces and material objects.



“All of my short stories that I was looking at featured female protagonists in the 1970s, a hotbed moment in Korean history. I was examining the domestic space,” she said. “All of the women protagonists in these stories were trying to navigate a series of challenges. One was dealing with the newfound pressures of living in the middle class which had just emerged. Another dealt with poverty or the lower end of middle class scale. Another reflected on her days before she had gotten married or had children. She perceived her new identity as being trapped, and all the objects around her, which were a symbol of her status, were very painful for her because they had a connection to her life before being a mother and a wife.”



Examining history through the context of domestic space is not a typical approach, so Meadows says it was critical to have faculty with scholarly experience on her specific topic.



“Dr. Kim and my advisor, Dr. Susan Hwang, and all the other professors who had a lot of knowledge of that time period were able to point me to more ‘out-of-the-mainstream’ sources that I could build on. They also informed me of their own research, which was very helpful,” she said.



Meadows hasn’t yet decided on a topic for her graduate thesis but says she will incorporate the research she started in the GW-IU program.



“The program is a great opportunity to connect with faculty and students at IU – and also an opportunity to connect with George Washington University,” said Meadows. “I also applied to the George Washington graduate East Asian Studies program and had been accepted there so I had to choose.”



When Meadows presented her research at the 2022 GW-IU Korean Studies Exchange Conference, she met with George Washington faculty to discuss graduate programs.



“Even though I didn’t end up going to GW, I was still able to meet a faculty member I would have been working with in the program,” said Meadows. “Having those connections is really important. I chose the Indiana University East Asian Studies program because I already knew the faculty here really well and wanted to work with them on a more personal and deeper level.”



Information on the GW-IU Undergraduate Research Exchange Program can be found at https://iks.indiana.edu/undergraduate/gw-iu-undergraduate-research.html.