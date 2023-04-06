Global perspectives on reproductive justice activism

Panelists: Elida Caballero Cabrera, Senior Director of Campaigns and Advocacy Programs at the Women’s Equality Center in Washington, D.C. ; Tamara Kay, Professor of Global Affairs and Sociology at the University of Notre Dame; Kate Hunt, Lecturer in International Studies at the IU Hamilton Lugar School.

The IU Hamilton Lugar School will convene scholars and experts for a panel discussion on how activists are fighting for reproductive justice around the world. On the Front Lines: Activist Movements for Reproductive Justice is the latest event in the Global Perspectives on Reproductive Justice series. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 12 at 7:00 p.m. at the Hamilton Lugar School’s Shreve Auditorium and Zoom.



Panelists will discuss the people and movements around the world who have fought and continue to fight for reproductive rights and justice. They will share perspectives on makes these movements successful, challenges they face, their interconnectedness, and collective power.



Panelists will address such questions as: What motivates people to become activists for reproductive justice? How do activists use both online and in-person mobilization tools to create change at social and policy levels? In what ways do modern technologies help or challenge activists? How can people get involved?



Panelists include:



Elida Caballero Cabrera, Senior Director of Campaigns and Advocacy Programs at the Women’s Equality Center in Washington, D.C. Cabrera works on advancing reproductive rights in Latin America through political, communicational and advocacy strategies, especially in El Salvador, Honduras, Chile and Mexico.



Tamara Kay, Professor of Global Affairs and Sociology at the University of Notre Dame, works on issues of trade, labor, social movements, globalization, culture, organizations, and global health, including reproductive health and rights.



Kate Hunt, Lecturer in International Studies at the IU Hamilton Lugar School. Hunt’s research agenda examines how political groups use different tools and strategies to influence policies and attitudes in their countries in a globalizing world.



One thing Hunt plans to discuss on the panel is how social movements focused on reproductive rights communicate their messages on social and news media, and how these movements strategize, plan and mobilize.



“For students, I also want to point out that there are so many examples of how abortion and reproductive rights can be successfully fought for, for example in Ireland,” Hunt says. “Now that we’re in a situation in the US, with the Dobbs decision that overturned Roe v. Wade, we should be looking to those countries for examples.”



Panelists will also explore how activist mobilizations are crossing borders.



“For example, when you see photos of people having the green bandanas – that came directly from Argentina — a symbolic tactic,” says Hunt.



The event also aims to offer students concrete ideas of topics to research or classes they might want to take, and where to start if they are interested in playing a more active role in the fight for reproductive justice.



IU students interested in related coursework may be interested in INTL-L 204 Human Rights and International Law, and INTL-I 304 Women and Gender in Human Rights Movements.



Find event information here: Global Perspectives on Reproductive Justice series and the Zoom Link.

This event in the Global Perspectives on Reproductive Justice series is co-sponsored by the IU African Studies Program, the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies, the Center for the Study of Global Change, the Center for the Study of the Middle East, the Inner Asian and Uralic National Resource Center, the Institute for European Studies, the Polish Studies Center, the Robert F. Byrnes Russian and East European Institute, the Student Health Center, and the Tobias Center for Innovation in International Development.