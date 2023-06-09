Student Voices Abroad: Lila Socks Reflects on Refugees in Jordan

Lila Socks and Hamilton Lugar School students visit with Reclaim Childhood

In May 2023, Hamilton Lugar School students in Dr. Elisheva Cohen’s study abroad course: Refugees and Forced Migration in Jordan, traveled to Amman, Jordan. Students volunteered for and learned from refugee aid organizations, local communities, and refugees themselves.

Reflection by Lila Socks ’23, International Studies, Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures

Learning from Refugee Youth

Lila SocksThe best day of my life was meeting both Jordanian youth and refugee youth from various countries come together and play sports with Reclaim Childhood. Reclaim Childhood works with young girls, both native Jordanians and refugees currently seeking refuge in Jordan to foster a positive and educational environment where girls thrive. These goals are met by various sports activities and discussion components.



The girls were welcoming and insightful, full of questions, and just so loving. The coaches shared their experiences with the girls and connected on a personal level. The girls were like any other. They fought, they played, they gossiped, but most of all they loved. There was an unspoken bond they all held. This experience of playing sports with the girls affirmed the common theme of our course: refugees are human beings, they are not objects to be feared, studied, or saved, but rather they hold the agency to their own lives.



Amman, Jordan skyline

Visiting the Collateral Repair Project

A tote bag designed and created by refugees in the Collateral Repair project sewing studio.In Dr. Cohen’s Refugees and Forced Migration course, I worked with my classmates to develop a comprehensive environment, “Our Yemeni Village” specifically for Yemeni refugees hosted in Jordan. I saw this dream we wrote and built come alive when visiting the Collateral Repair Project in Amman, Jordan. This agency serves as a multifunctional facility and environment that focuses on returning the agency of refugee populations in Jordan.



There were opportunities and programs to return the agency of the refugees. The salon, sewing center, kitchen, classrooms, daycare, art studio, and garden all served as ways for refugees to regain their independence. I also think this workshop plays into the idea of local integration, as it serves as a way to facilitate connections between Jordanian society/consumers with various refugee populations. This can lead to an environment that fosters the support of refugee communities and their role in Jordanian society.

Refugee Representation

One of the major topics in our class was the ways in which refugees are talked about, “advertised”, and ultimately affected by these fixed modes of representation. I chose this picture because I kept coming back to the idea that the buildings I saw were somehow a symbol of the various refugee populations within Jordan. There were many, they were hidden or unremarkable, and the city needed them because they were vital to the sustainability of the society. Refugee representation matters. They are not helpless or in need of saving, and we must listen to the lived experiences of refugees to effectively play a role in the betterment of their lives and situation.

Hamilton Lugar School students arrive in Amman, Jordan Inequality Among Refuge and Support

Yemenis, Somalis, and Sudanese face great disadvantages and a lack of support from major refugee organizations. There are smaller organizations that specifically prioritize and support the needs of these communities, but these organizations face various state challenges and societal stigmas when trying to serve these populations.



For example, Sawiyyan provides the emotional, physical, economical, educational, and more support to these specific groups. I learned via the presenters with Sawiyyan that not only is their race/skin color a major factor in their faced oppression but also preconceived notions that foreigners, specifically POC, are looked as servants to the Jordanian people.



This brings me to the point that although these refugee populations are looked down upon in Jordanian society and often seen as burdens, both in society and the economy, they are also seen as “necessary” by Jordanians because of the labor market demand that most Jordanians refuse to work in (i.e. construction, housekeeping, drivers, etc.).

Hamilton Lugar School students in Wadi Rum, Jordan

Be Mindful

I learned on this trip that tourism is powerful, and although intentions matter, the ways in which you look at a different part of the world and its people are powerful. It’s important to not look at Jordan in this case as an “other”, and it is especially imperative that we not look at Jordanians or the refugee populations that live there as such. Immerse yourself in the culture, religions, and ways of life when you travel, and you will learn far more than taking pictures of anything and everything, as well as opening your mind to the lived experiences of fellow humans.



I will keep the stories, experiences, knowledge learned, and memories in my heart forever.



