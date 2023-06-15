Student Voices Abroad: Takeaways from Amman Jordan

The Underground Amman tour. Front: Alaeddin Rahmeh and Anekah Fish. Back: Elizabeth Dexter, Sui Par, Hayleigh Keasling, Elizabeth Leitzel, William Rodenbeck, and Roxanne Shaikhadeh.

In May 2023, Hamilton Lugar School students in Dr. Elisheva Cohen’s study abroad course: Refugees and Forced Migration in Jordan, traveled to Amman, Jordan to work with and learn from refugee aid organizations, local communities, and refugees.

Reflection by Anekah Fish: Majoring in International Law & Institutions and French



Anekah FishIn early May, I had the privilege of traveling to Jordan with ten other IU students to study the Jordanian refugee system. Dr. Elisheva Cohen organized the trip, and we all had an amazing time and learned a lot by applying our knowledge about refugees to Jordan as a case study. After talking with a few of the folks on the trip, here are some of our top takeaways and memories from our time in Jordan:

Learning that Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) take many forms

Any international studies course naturally magnifies the impact of multinational and international organizations. However, in Jordan, small NGOs are doing the work that larger organizations do not have the capacity for. The International Refugee Assistance Project (IRAP) is a legal aid group that helps Jordanians and forced migrants residing in Jordan get asylum status around the world. When people ask IRAP for aid they do not provide, IRAP has a referral system for refugees to get the aid they need from other organizations. Big NGOs or International NGOs often refer refugees to other organizations that may be more knowledgeable or have more time to address a specific issue. It is also important to understand that not all refugee organizations are trying to become larger, and instead wish to help within their communities more directly. Sawiyan, for example, is not classified as an NGO, but it provides English classes to community members.

Discovering job opportunities from multiple angles

We visited a variety of organizations on our trip from very small NGOs to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees’ office in Amman. This experience allowed us to discover the wide variety of jobs that exist in global development and refugee aid organizations. At each organization we went to, we met people with different degrees and backgrounds who ended up working in the same place. We met a man who studied informatics who is now a case manager for refugees and a woman who began working at the Collateral Repair Project as a volunteer and is now the executive director of the organization. Being passionate about refugees or any work can lead people to jobs in that field. This trip was a great way to see what Americans are doing abroad and to find ways to help in the future, including interning for the organizations that we visited.

Seeing how refugees help other refugees

IU students with girls and coaches at a Reclaim Childhood practice.

Refugee solidarity is the concept that refugees work to aid other refugees from their own countries or others. At the majority of organizations we visited, refugees volunteered as community leaders, program organizers, cooks, athletic coaches, and much more. Refugee solidarity is a great way for refugee volunteers to find meaning in their host country, especially because in Jordan most refugees cannot legally work. At Reclaim Childhood, an organization that empowers young girls by teaching them how to play sports, the majority of coaches are refugees from the communities that the girls are from. Girls are bussed to practice by neighborhood, and each neighborhood has coaches from that neighborhood who chaperone the drive and then teach girls how to warm up, work in teams, and the rules of soccer, basketball, and ultimate frisbee. The girls are also much more trusting of the coaches because they share similar lived experiences.

Visiting Petra, Wadi Rum, and the Dead Sea

Although we spent most of our trip in Amman, we visited the South of Jordan to visit its key historical and cultural sites. We visited Petra, Wadi Rum, and the Dead Sea. These three sites were visited in short succession in just 48 hours, which was the perfect way to continue our focus on refugees afterward. The hiking in Petra was intense, but fulfilling as we arrived at the Monastery. We spent the whole trip with Reena Nimri, a proud Jordanian and employee at Reclaim Childhood, who climbed to the monastery for the first time with us. After hiking Petra on day one, we took a 5 am Jeep tour around Wadi Rum and watched the sun rise over the mountains that surround the desert. After breakfast, we were on our way to the Dead Sea where our tour guide Daniel told us about the historical sites along the coast and pointed out the beauty of the West Bank across the sea.

Experiencing the city and culture of Jordan

The morning after we arrived, we were greeted by Reena who gave us the warmest welcome. Jordan embraces foreigners with kindness for a variety of reasons, but Reena explained that in Bedouin culture it is common to leave tents open to invite travelers for food or to offer them a place to stay. Jordan is also a country of refugees, inviting millions of people from Palestine and housing others from around the Middle East in its borders, so non-Jordanians are routinely found within the country. We loved the food in Jordan, some of our favorites being the fresh fruit juices and falafel, although the bakery down the street from our hotel, Fayrouz’s, was an almost daily must-have. We took a spontaneous tour with Underground Amman an arts organization that educates tourists and Jordanians about Amman’s street art scene through engaging with personal stories. After chatting with the tour guide, Alaeddin Rahmeh, we discovered that his family came from Syria to Jordan, which was just another way we connected with refugees, albeit unwittingly.



Refugees and forced migrants are all around Jordan. They and the organizations that work with them were what made our trip engaging and enjoyable and, after meeting with them, many of us wish to return to Jordan or to change the way that refugees are treated within the United States. I know that this trip will run again, and when it does, I hope that the next batch of students remembers to learn as much as they can and to have fun along the way.