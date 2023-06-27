Mackenzie Knight starts career in nuclear prevention with prestigious fellowship 

Mackenzie KnightMackenzie Knight has been awarded a prestigious fall 2023 Herbert Scoville Jr. Peace Fellowship, an opportunity which will advance her career in policy analysis, research, and grassroots advocacy against nuclear weapons. The Scoville Fellowship, established in 1987 in honor of nuclear arms control activist Dr. Herbert (Pete) Scoville Jr., is designed to recruit and train the next generation of policy and advocacy leaders on a range of international peace and security issues.



As a Scoville Fellow, Knight will be placed at the Federation of American Scientists (FAS) Nuclear Information Project, working with Director Hans Kristensen and Senior Research Associate/Project Manager Matt Korda. She explains, “I will be researching global nuclear trends, while also working on my own capstone research project. I also hope to improve my open source and satellite imagery analysis skills while at FAS.”



A 2021 graduate of Indiana University (IU), Knight earned a B.A. in Middle Eastern Languages & Cultures with a concentration in Arabic from the Hamilton Lugar School (HLS), and a B.A. in Policy and Intelligence Analysis through the IU Individualized Major Program.



Knight says her individualized major combined a study of intelligence gathering and analysis with the study of domestic and foreign policy making, “I was trying to identify issues in the relationship between U.S. intelligence agencies and decision makers in the government, how to bridge certain gaps, and what the most common issues were – failed intelligence, lack of intelligence, or failure to communicate it to decision makers.” She continues, “Or do decision makers not know how to ask the right questions? How do we combine those fields to ensure the best decisions are made every single time?”



IU was the perfect place for Knight to gain skills in policy analysis and advocacy. As an undergraduate, she gained professional experience on campus as a research and teaching assistant in the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and as an assistant in the office of Congressman Lee Hamilton. Beyond campus, her internships included roles as an analyst at Shepard Media in London, UK, a (remote) writer in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and a policy and communications position at the Arms Control Association (ACA). She also completed an undergraduate fellowship in the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) at the Middlebury Institute for International Studies (MIIS).

Mackenzie Knight with sign for the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies.

The Hamilton Lugar School (HLS) was key to helping Knight feel at home at IU. She says, “I always like to say HLS was the perfect experience, because you’re at a big school with a lot of resources and a lot of opportunities - there’s clubs for anything you could possibly be interested in, because you’re at this massive school. But then you also, by being at HLS, get the feel of being at a smaller school, surrounded by people interested in what you’re interested in. Everybody knows each other at HLS.”



In terms of academics, Knight says the professors who taught the Arabic courses at HLS were some of the best she had at IU.



“They all were just so passionate about their jobs and cared so much about us students,” she said. “The language courses were smaller than average, so we had great relationships with our professors. It created a really relaxed conversational environment where sometimes they brought in coffee and pastries, and it was just sitting around a table and talking in Arabic about all sorts of things.”



The balance of formal and informal language instruction was perfect for Knight. She says, “It ticked all the boxes for me – I learned the vocabulary that I would need to talk about issues in a professional way, but I also got the more informal style of just sitting around and chatting while drinking coffee, which was great.”



Meanwhile, it was a class on U.S. Foreign Policy in the Nuclear Age with Associate Professor of Political Science Dina Rome Spechler that made Knight decide she wanted to pursue a career in nuclear nonproliferation and disarmament.



Later, when Knight was a teaching assistant for Spechler’s class, she met Sarah Bidgood, a program director and adjunct professor at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies (MIIS) at Monterey, California. Bidgood was doing a tour of universities in an effort to increase the number of females in the male-dominated field of nuclear nonproliferation. Knight says, “I was the one who gave her a tour of campus and HLS, so I got extra time to talk with her. That conversation led me to apply for a summer fellowship with the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies [at MIIS].”



Another internship – this one with the Arms Control Association (ACA) – led Knight to the Scoville Fellowship program. In reviewing the organizations’ website, she learned that the ACA executive director had been a Scoville Fellow. She says, “I took a deep dive into the ACA website and found that five other people there had been Scoville Fellows, so I knew that this could jumpstart my career.”



In addition to classes and professional internships, Knight says the three years she worked as an assistant for Rep. Lee Hamilton was an “an incredible experience.” Not only did she gain valuable experience in office and administrative skills, but she also conducted research and developed some great writing samples. She says, “Congressman Hamilton writes two different bi-weekly op-eds. He would ask me to do background research on a topic I was interested in, then give him a 2-3 page memo on the topic to inform his op-ed.”



Beyond the practical skills that Knight gained working with Congressman Hamilton, she says, “I just made really great connections going forward in my career. He was a reference for me on a lot of applications and introduced me to a lot of other really important, cool people whose jobs mattered for what I wanted to do. It’s honestly been the biggest talking point on my resume for every application I’ve had since then…he is a really, really amazing person to have in your corner.”



Her senior year, Knight won the Outstanding Senior Project Award in June 2021 for her Individualized Major thesis: “A Case Study in Intelligence Disinformation: The Bush Administration’s Myth of Iraqi Uranium Purchases that Led to War.” This work was focused on her study of the U.S. decision to invade Iraq. Knight says, “That decision was based on intelligence, and we later found out that much of it was faulty, so I wanted to do a deep dive into how that decision was made.”



Mackenzie Knight graduates from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monteray with an M.A. in Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies.Upon graduation from IU, Knight received a full scholarship to attend graduate school at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies, home to the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies (CNS) where she had completed a summer fellowship. She returned to the CNS – this time as a graduate research assistant.



Although Knight is in the early stages of her own career, she says, “I envision myself mentoring aspiring young professionals in the nuclear realm, helping to foster the next generation of peace-seekers, scientists, and world-changers.”



She is already well on her way. On her TikTok channel, mackenzietalksnukes, she engages youth with content about Weapons of Mass Destruction. In April 2023 her opinion piece, “The Privilege of Deterrence,” was published on Inkstick. That month, Knight also found out she had been selected as a 2023 Youth Delegate to the Meeting of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which will take place in the fall of 2023.



Knight says, “I want to contribute to the field by helping to develop and implement more rigorous guidelines for nuclear security in armed conflict, analyzing the impact of emerging technology, assessing pressing proliferation risks, strengthening the global nonproliferation regime, and advocating for and working toward global disarmament.”



As of May 2023, Knight is now a graduate of the MIIS with a Master of Arts in Nonproliferation and Terrorism Studies, and ready to launch her career with the Scoville Fellowship at the Federation of American Scientists.



Nationwide, only four individuals were selected for the fall 2023 Scoville Fellowship. Knight is one of two Hamilton Lugar School graduates to be part of this cohort. Kyle Tucker, class of 2023 will be completing his fall 2023 Scoville Peace Fellowship at the Nuclear Threat Initiative.



