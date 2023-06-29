Maddie Butler cultivates safer campus and global communities

Maddie ButlerMaddie Butler’s advice to incoming first-year students is to “value community over competition.” She learned from experience – after four years of community leadership, Butler graduated from the Hamilton Lugar School (HLS) in May 2023 with a B.A. in International Law & Institutions, a B.A. in Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures on the Arabic language track, and a minor in French. She will soon start law school at New York University and looks forward to a public service career in immigrant justice and gender equity advocacy.



Butler’s first role in student leadership at Indiana University (IU) started when Amna Ahmed, one of her mentors in the Wells Scholars Program, suggested she apply for the Indiana University Student Government (IUSG) First Year Internship Program.



As an IUSG intern, Butler worked with Tom Sweeney, executive advisor to the IU student body president. She says, “We spent the year working together on a project that made it to the final stages and then didn’t come to fruition because the IUSG team chose to redirect our funding to the COVID-19 Relief Fund, which we all decided was more important and emergent…even though it didn’t come to fruition, working on the project taught me about working with a team to envision change within a large institution.”



Her sophomore year, Butler applied for another position in student government. She worked as the co-director of the First-Year Internship Program, mentoring a cohort of twenty first-year students to take ownership of individual projects oriented towards campus activism. She explains, “I worked with my co-director, Anna Dubois, who became one of my very best friends. The year after we participated in the program as interns, we were able to leverage our experience to pass the opportunity along to the next cohort.”



As a sophomore, Butler also worked with Hamilton Lugar School Senior Assistant Dean Shruti Rana, researching issues of international gender equity, immigration law, and the effects of COVID-19.

Maddie Butler in MoroccoThen, her junior year, Butler spent a semester in Jordan, an experience she says was “really wonderful and perfectly challenging.” She explains, “Studying a language is an incredibly humbling pursuit, a topic about which I wrote my law school personal statement. Dedicating four years to learning a skill where there will always be entire regions of people who can do that [speak Arabic] without it being their college major – I think that is accepting a level of humility and choosing to exist as a guest in another community’s culture.”



In addition to the cultural and linguistic insights she gained from studying abroad, Butler says two internships and two campus leadership roles had the biggest impact on her future career plans.



As an intern at Indiana Legal Services, Butler worked directly with clients seeking assistance through the Violence Against Women’s Act (VAWA). “People who are undocumented face an increased susceptibility to any kind of violence, including domestic violence. If an undocumented person is in an abusive relationship with a person who does have documented status, a dynamic often emerges in which the documented partner further entrenches abuse through immigration-related intimidation or abuse tactics. Filing for independent immigration status through VAWA allows people to leave abusive situations and access safety and autonomy.”



She worked on a lot of those cases and says, “The work was moving…interactions with impacted community members were impactful in informing what I want to do – to work at the nexus between gender-based violence and immigration.”



Maddie Butler will attend law school at New York University in the fall.Butler’s second immigration-related internship was with Beyond Legal Aid, where she contributed to grant writing and engaged in short-form legal research pursuant to immigration issues. She says, “The experience allowed me to witness a team of community activist lawyers engaging in movement lawyering. My work with the organization largely occurred behind the scenes, but I was able to learn how that organization worked, how staff members interacted with community partner organizations, and community members,” she says. “This experience was also formative in shaping how I see my future legal career working in immigration. I want to engage in movement lawyering, which means working at the direction of impacted communities to bolster community-led movements.”



Returning to IUSG her senior year, Butler and IU sophomore Visanna Saluja served as the student body’s Sexual Violence Prevention and Title IX co-directors. Butler says, “We undertook quite a few projects related to sexual violence prevention and survivor advocacy on campus. It was a really meaningful time to be doing that work.”



She continues, “Together, Visannya and I mentored a team of first-year students that formed our committee, so six of us were working together to carry out these projects. To me, this embodied the beauty of collaboration; I am graduating knowing that this work is in the hands of five brilliant and driven women who I had the honor of working with and learning from throughout the year.”



Butler is most proud of the creation of the Survivor Fund which is supported by IU Student Government and managed by IU’s Office of Sexual Violence Prevention and Victim Advocacy. Butler explains, “Essentially, any survivor can now access a separate pool of emergency funding to help alleviate any financial costs survivors may have incurred related to their survivorship. These costs may include emergency housing, replacement property, childcare, health costs, etc.”



Maddie Butler and her fellow members of the Board of Aeons.The other campus leadership role Butler found most meaningful was serving as a member of the Board of Aeons, a 12-member student research and advisory group established a century ago to work closely with the president of Indiana University. She says, “This experience taught me how to advocate for an issue to an audience of stakeholders who are reconciling many competing interests. I am grateful for the Board because it allows students to platform issues we care about and conduct thorough research to inform our ideas about how to better the university. The Board allows undergraduate students to have an outsized impact and engage in the university’s shared governance.”



In reflecting on how her career goals have changed during college, Butler says, “Coming into undergrad, I knew that I was interested in pursuing law school in the future. I knew that my interests were aligned with legal practice, but I was still seeking to understand how to engage with issues I cared about while recognizing my position outside of the impacted community, namely in the case of migration.”



While at HLS, Butler developed a more nuanced understanding of immigration law as she learned about movement lawyering in her time at Beyond Legal Aid.



Butler also refined her career vision through classes in the thematic areas of migration, gender, and human rights at the Hamilton Lugar School. She says, “In Dr. Elizabeth Cullen Dunn’s class on migration and forced refugees, we dissected ethical and functional concerns surrounding NGOs as tools for migration relief. Highlights of my academic career at IU include so many wonderful courses taught by leading scholars and wonderful humans; particularly human rights courses with Dr. Shruti Rana, gender-based violence courses with Dr. Nicole Kousaleous, immigration law courses with Professor Jayanth Krishnan, and Dr. Huss Banai’s course on postcolonial discourses.”



She summarizes, “All those classes have been very informative – learning how to work with communities when you’re not a member of the community – that’s what’s really changed for me and come into clear vision throughout my time at HLS. This is crucial lesson for IU graduates seeking to engage responsibly in global work.”



As she looks forward to attending law school at New York University this fall, Butler reflects on what she learned at IU, saying, “At such a large school, if you’re trying to become involved in student leadership, it’s easy to view success as a competition. It’s easy to adopt a scarcity mindset which disproportionately affects women and other marginalized communities – to feel like there’s only space for a few of us to climb to the top. I think that viewing leadership as communal pursuit was probably my most fulfilling lesson and experience from IU.”



Maddie Butler in Cyprus