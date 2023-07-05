Iconic “Stones of the World” wall memorialized in IU presidential portrait gallery

Former Indiana University President Michael A. McRobbie looks at his newly unveiled presidential portrait in June, 2023. Photo credit Nick Cullather.The iconic “Stones of the World” wall in the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies building is now represented in the Indiana University Presidents Hall portrait gallery. Michael A. McRobbie, 18th president of Indiana University (IU) chose the “Stones of the World” feature wall as the background for his official portrait which was unveiled on June 16, 2023. The work, painted by esteemed American portraitist Jon Friedman, will join the paintings of the 17 prior presidents who led the university since its founding in 1820.



A native of Australia, McRobbie joined IU in 1997 as the university’s first vice-president for information technology and chief information officer, then served as president from July 2007 until June 2021 when he was succeeded by President Pamela Whitten. Following his retirement in 2021, he was named the chancellor.



During his tenure as president, one of McRobbie’s many accomplishments was the creation of the School of Global and International Studies, which brought together four academic departments, seven federally funded Title VI national resource and language centers, three federally funded Language Flagship programs, and a total of 21 international institutes and programs.



In October 2015, President McRobbie presided over the dedication ceremony for the new Global and International Studies Building, saying, “Our goal is to create a truly global research and educational environment where specialists in one part of the world might work side by side with scholars focusing on another part of the world, exploring common problems from diverse perspectives.”



The building’s three-story atrium features a “Stones of the World,” wall, designed from stones sourced from six different continents. The colorful motif is repeated in multiple features of the building including the elevators, façade, and staircases.

Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies atrium

Lee Feinstein, the school’s founding dean, described the significance of the building’s iconic feature during the 2015 dedication,“The wall of stones connects our state’s limestone tradition to the world. It is a monument also to the Indiana way; the pragmatic heartland conviction that the United States is more secure and more prosperous, and the world is a better place with American leadership and engagement.”



In 2018, when the school was named in honor of U.S. Rep. Lee H. Hamilton and Sen. Richard G. Lugar, McRobbie said, “The School of Global and International Studies continues to be a symbol of Indiana University’s global engagement in an increasingly complex and connected world.” He continued, “We are proud to bring the great legacies of Hamilton and Lugar, two of the most revered voices in foreign policy in the United States, to further cement our commitment as one of the nation’s most internationally focused universities. In their spirit, where partisanship stops at the water’s edge, we will embody and set the tone for a school that truly promotes an understanding of contemporary and global issues with the mission to educate the next generation of global leaders.”



The powerful symbolism of the “Stones of the World” clearly resonated with former President McRobbie. During the June 16, 2023, dedication of his official portrait, he explained that the symbolism was also personally relevant to him as an immigrant who became an American citizen over 10 years ago, saying, “That I was welcomed to this country and was able to rise to become the president of a great American research university reflects the very best of the United States as a country that embraces immigrants and values them for what they can contribute to strengthening the country in countless ways.”

He continued, “So, it is in the context of IU’s long outstanding history of international engagement and as IU’s first immigrant president, that I chose to have my portrait set in the Global and International Studies Building, with the now rich and iconic symbolism of its interior reflected in this portrait.”