New Center Directors and Department Chair

In approach of the 2023-24 academic year, the Hamilton Lugar School welcomes seven new directors of area studies centers and two new department chairs to join the current directors and chairs. These individuals bring invaluable expertise and depth of knowledge to advance the missions of Hamilton Lugar School centers and departments, and to support students in their academic endeavors.
Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures
Asaad Al Saleh
Latin American and Caribbean Studies
Serafín Coronel-Molina
Institute for European Studies
Elizabeth Cullen Dunn
Robert F. Byrnes Russian and East European Institute
Halina Goldberg
Southeast Asian Studies
Jennifer Goodlander
Dhar India Studies
Pedro Machado
African Studies
Beth Samuelson
Islamic Studies
Ron Sela
In addition, David Bosco began as International Studies chair in January and will begin his first full academic year. Öner Özçelik will resume his term as Central Eurasian Studies chair.