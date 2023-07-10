Skip to main content
New Center Directors and Department Chair

Faculty News Jul 10, 2023

New directors
In approach of the 2023-24 academic year, the Hamilton Lugar School welcomes seven new directors of area studies centers and two new department chairs to join the current directors and chairs. These individuals bring invaluable expertise and depth of knowledge to advance the missions of Hamilton Lugar School centers and departments, and to support students in their academic endeavors.

Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures, Asaad Al Saleh

Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures
Asaad Al Saleh

Serafin
Latin American and Caribbean Studies
Serafín Coronel-Molina

Elizabeth Cullen Dunn

Institute for European Studies
Elizabeth Cullen Dunn
Halina Goldberg
Robert F. Byrnes Russian and East European Institute
Halina Goldberg
Jennifer Goodlander
Southeast Asian Studies
Jennifer Goodlander
Pedro Machado
Dhar India Studies
Pedro Machado
Beth Samuelson
African Studies
Beth Samuelson
Ron Sela
Islamic Studies
Ron Sela

In addition, David Bosco began as International Studies chair in January and will begin his first full academic year. Öner Özçelik will resume his term as Central Eurasian Studies chair.

Faculty News REEI Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures African Studies Program Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies Institute for European Studies Dhar India Studies Program Islamic Studies Program Southeast Asian and ASEAN Studies
