New Center Directors and Department Chair



In approach of the 2023-24 academic year, the Hamilton Lugar School welcomes seven new directors of area studies centers and two new department chairs to join the current directors and chairs. These individuals bring invaluable expertise and depth of knowledge to advance the missions of Hamilton Lugar School centers and departments, and to support students in their academic endeavors.

Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures

Asaad Al Saleh



Serafín Coronel-Molina Latin American and Caribbean Studies



Elizabeth Cullen Dunn Institute for European Studies



Halina Goldberg Robert F. Byrnes Russian and East European Institute



Jennifer Goodlander Southeast Asian Studies



Pedro Machado Dhar India Studies



Beth Samuelson African Studies



Ron Sela Islamic Studies



In addition, David Bosco began as International Studies chair in January and will begin his first full academic year. Öner Özçelik will resume his term as Central Eurasian Studies chair.