Central Eurasian Studies graduates win Mongolia Society competition

Congratulations to the Samuel H. Bass and Kenneth E. Linden, Hamilton Lugar School Central Eurasian Studies Ph.D. graduates, who were recognized in the 2022-2023 Best of the Next Generation of American Mongolists essay competition. Bass, currently a visiting assistant professor of Central Eurasian Studies in the Hamilton Lugar School at Indiana University, was awarded Second Place for his work, “On kitad (Chinese) as a Pejorative and in Mongolian Slave Terminology.” Linden, a visiting scholar at the University of Tartu, Estonia, received third place for “Veterinarians, Vaccines, and Hybrids: Veterinary Science in the Mongolian People’s Republic.”



Funded by the Embassy of Mongolia to the United States and conducted by The Mongolia Society, this competition recognizes the top three individuals whose combination of thoroughness and quality of research, knowledge and use of primary sources in original languages, and scholarly promise and commitment to advancing the field of Mongolian Studies best exemplifies the Next Generation of American Mongolists. The competition was open to master’s and doctoral level students and new PhDs. Materials submitted were judged in a “blind” review by a panel of judges with proven academic credentials in Mongolian studies.



Anton D. Ermakov, a current Indian University master’s degree student in Central Eurasian Studies, received honorable mention in the competition as well.