Global Women Leaders panelists. Top row, left to right: Prabha Paudyal, Women’s Rehabilitation Centre in Nepal; Maria Luisa Ramirez, GENFAMI (Foundation for Development in Gender and Family) in Columbia; Brittany Dernberger, CARE USA. Bottom row, left to right:Tamara Jurberg Thomer, CARE USA (panel facilitator); Kate Hunt, Hamilton Lugar School (Introductions).

On Tuesday, October 10, the Indiana University community has two opportunities to engage with a panel of global women leaders who will share their experiences shifting power from international NGOs to women-led organizations in the Global South.

3:30-4:30 p.m. Pre-panel meet & greet, O’Neill School, Suite 200

5:00-6:30 p.m. Panel: Shifting Power from International NGOs to Women-Led Organizations in the Global South, Hamilton Lugar School Shreve Auditorium

The international development and humanitarian sector increasingly emphasizes decolonization and localization, yet evaluation practices are often still situated in Global North-centered processes that can be extractive and do little to capacitate local actors. As large international NGOs grapple with how to shift from implementors to convenors, evaluation practices also must shift.



Using the example of a USAID-funded initiative to increase the representation of Women-Led Organizations (WLOs) in humanitarian decision-making, this panel of global women leaders will demonstrate a process for decentralizing evaluation and learning activities through a “self-led localization” approach while ensuring globally aligned learning in Afghanistan, Colombia, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Nepal to engage in participatory action learning and evaluation.



Panelists:



Brittany Dernberger, Senior Manager, Systems-Level Impact, CARE USA. Pushing back on USAID templates: Designing a feminist evaluation framework with Women-Led Organizations in the Global South



Maria Luisa Ramirez, Manager in International Affairs GENFAMI (Foundation for Development in Gender and Family) in Columbia. Women Leading Change in Columbia



Prabha Paudyal, Project Coordinator, WOREC (Women’s Rehabilitation Centre) in Nepal. Women Led Organizations as Humanitarian Actors in Nepal



Tamara Jurberg Thomer, CAFI (Call to Action Field Implementation) Project Manager, CARE USA (panel facilitator)



The panel will be introduced by Kate Hunt, lecturer in International Studies at the Hamilton Lugar School.



Indiana University alum Megan Kelly, Gender-based Violence in Emergencies (GBViE) program officer at CARE USA initiated planning this event which is sponsored by the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies and the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs.



