Foreign policy experts to speak at IU on developments on Korean Peninsula

South Korea’s Foreign Policy in a Changing East Asia

Leading foreign policy experts will convene at the Indiana University Hamilton Lugar School to analyze the dynamic landscape of East Asian international relations on Friday, Oct. 27 for “South Korea’s Foreign Policy in a Changing East Asia,” the 2023-24 Institute for Korean Studies Annual Conference. The event will be held from 3:00 to 5:30 p.m. at the Hamilton Lugar School in Shreve Auditorium. The event is funded by The Korea Foundation.



Experts from Indiana University, American University, the U.S. Department of Defense, Korea National Defense University, and the U.S. Naval War College will discuss recent developments on the Korean Peninsula, and South Korea’s evolving relations with its neighbors.



Conference Schedule:



3:00pm — Welcome



3:10pm-4:10pm — The Korean Peninsula: Old and New Challenges from North Korea



Panelists:



Lami Kim, Professor at Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies, a U.S. Department of Defense Institute



Youngjun Kim, Professor of National Security Affairs, National Security College, Korea National Defense University



Moderator: Adam Liff, Associate Professor, East Asian Languages and Cultures, Director, 21st Century Japan Politics and Society Initiative, Indiana University



4:25pm-5:25pm — Beyond the Peninsula: South Korea’s Evolving Relations with its Neighbors



Panelists:



Terence Roehrig, Professor, National Security Affairs, U.S. Naval War College



Adam Liff, Associate Professor, East Asian Languages and Cultures, Director, 21st Century Japan Politics and Society Initiative, Indiana University



Ji-Young Lee, Associate Professor, School of International Service, American University



Moderator: Nick Cullather, Hamilton Lugar School Interim Dean, Professor of International Studies, Indiana University

Indiana University’s Korean Studies program, established in 1950, is one of the oldest programs in the U.S. The Institute for Korean Studies, led by Seung-kyung Kim, was established in 2012 and has since grown rapidly in size and stature, becoming a Midwest hub for Korean Studies. Due to its global ties and faculty expertise, the Institute for Korean Studies recently began to offer intercultural programming for the growing number of Korean-owned businesses in Indiana to help them prepare to welcome workers and their families from Korea.