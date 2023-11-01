Institute for European Studies welcomes new director

Roberta PergherEffective today, Roberta Pergher, Associate Professor of History, has assumed the role of director of the Institute for European Studies (EURO) at the IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. As a scholar of European fascism and colonialism, Pergher brings a dynamic and relevant perspective to the institute’s continued programming that supports its mission of providing European Studies outreach and education at IU and beyond.



“I look forward to continuing EURO’s strong tradition of bringing together faculty and students across campus to discuss European history and current affairs,” said Pergher. “Our initiatives range widely and are meant to involve scholars from all disciplines. Next semester, for instance, in collaboration with European Studies Centers at other universities, we are hosting a series of film viewings that will bring film directors to campus to help us reflect on representations of Europe’s past, present, and future.”



Elizabeth Cullen Dunn, who was recently named director of EURO, has accepted a new role as the Associate Dean for Graduate Studies in the IU College of Arts & Sciences. Dunn’s record of scholarship, teaching, and leadership on campus has made her highly sought after, and the College will benefit from her insight and vision for graduate studies.



Dunn will continue her role as the Jean Monnet Chair in Refugee & Migration Studies, a position sponsored by an Institute for European Studies grant from the European Union. In this role, Dunn offers courses and workshops on topics surrounding refugee and migrant populations in the European Union.



The IU Institute for European Studies promotes knowledge of Europe and the European Union through education, scholarship, and public outreach. Its academic degree programs train specialists committed to strengthening transatlantic ties through careers in public service, business, research, and teaching. The Institute for European Studies is one of eight Hamilton Lugar School centers recently awarded $8.6 million from the U.S. Department of Education Title VI Foreign Language and Area Studies program to directly support students. Information can be found at euro.indiana.edu.