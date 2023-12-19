Jane and Gene Guttman Democracy Scholars Fund to support Hamilton Lugar School students

Through a generous endowed gift from Bob Guttman, the Indiana University (IU) Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies has established a unique new scholarship program. In honor of Bob’s parents’ memory, the Jane and Gene Guttman Scholars Fund will support students who are participating in an internship, study abroad, or experiential learning program that supports the idea and practice of democracy.

Recipients of the scholarship will be named “Guttman Scholars,” and preference will be given to those pursuing democracy related internships or study abroad in Washington, D.C. or Europe.

The gift comes at an opportune time, as the Hamilton Lugar School recently established the Washington D.C. Fellows program to offer guidance and support to students pursuing D.C. internships.

“I am deeply grateful to Bob and the Guttman family for their generous gift of support,” said Hamilton Lugar School Interim Dean Nick Cullather. “Many of our students are looking for internships in democracy-related institutions, and D.C. and Europe are their primary targets. This generous gift will help students who might otherwise be unable to join these excellent programs. The Jane and Gene Guttman Democracy Scholars Fund will allow us to help many more students to gain professional experience in D.C. and beyond, making a lasting impact on their lives.”

The Guttmans’ gift reflects their long-standing ties to the Hoosier state, Indiana University, and their commitment to public service and the democratic process.

Jane and Gene Guttman were long-time Indiana residents and philanthropists. They were married for 70 years and lived most of their life in Connersville, Indiana. Gene owned two furniture stores, the Trading Post and Guttman’s, in Connersville for 38 years, following in his father, Henry’s footsteps. Henry had started his own furniture store in Connersville in 1905 after immigrating to the United States from Lithuania. Jane served as vice president of both furniture stores.

The Guttmans were active in the Connersville community. Gene served on many local boards and organizations, including the Kiwanis Club, Chamber of Commerce, Fayette Memorial Hospital, YMCA, Junior Achievement, and the Indiana Jewish Federation.

The Guttman family also has deep ties to IU. Gene graduated from the University of Pennsylvania after attending Indiana University Bloomington. At IU, he was basketball manager for the men’s basketball team. Jane attended Northwestern University and ultimately graduated from UCLA. Hoosier roots remained strong among the Guttman children. All three attended or graduated from IU.

Bob Guttman, an Indiana University Class of 1970 alum, has committed his career to international relations and educating the next generation of foreign policy experts. Serving for 15 years as Editor in Chief of Europe Magazine, the flagship publication of the European Union (EU), he offered comprehensive insights into EU policies, governance, and key developments. Guttman has taught politics and foreign policy as a professor at Johns Hopkins University for the past 18 years, and at the University of Virginia for the past 11 years.

Through the endowment of the Jane and Gene Guttman Democracy Scholars Fund, the Guttman family wishes to honor the Hamilton Lugar School’s namesake, former U.S. Rep. Lee Hamilton, and to further Indiana University’s mission.

Bob Guttman invites others to join him in this effort by contributing to the Jane and Gene Guttman Democracy Scholars Fund.

“I have a large interest and background in international relations and want to give IU students the opportunity to study how democracy works in the U.S., Europe and around the globe,” said Guttman. “I invite others to donate to this new timely and important Democracy Scholars Fund at IU.”

Contributions to the Jane and Gene Guttman Democracy Scholars Fund will play a crucial role in empowering the next generation of leaders in democracy related fields. Anyone wishing to support the Jane and Gene Guttman Democracy Scholars Fund can do so online here or by contacting Alyssa Osborne at achagnon@iu.edu or 812-856-8445.