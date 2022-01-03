HLS Student Benjamin Blythe on Malaysian Politics and Chinese Investment

Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies Master of Arts student Benjamin Blythe has published a blog article with the Council on Foreign Relations examining recent developments in Malaysia. New prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s ascent in the country’s political landscape is linked with evolving patterns of Chinese investment. Blythe, a graduate student in the dual degree program with the HLS East Asian Languages & Cultures Department and the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, primarily researches Chinese politics, East and Southeast Asian affairs, and international development.



Blythe’s article focuses on the United Malays National Organization’s return to power and Chinese investors’ activities with an eye to economic benefits. Blythe argues that Chinese investments are reshaping domestic politics in Malaysia and worldwide as developers have emerged as key players in electoral politics. With a Malaysian election scheduled for 2023, Chinese investment projects are increasingly becoming a key political trend in Southeast Asia and beyond.







Blythe served as a Graduate Teaching Assistant, and he acted as a Chinese Summer Flagship Tutor for HLS, currently serving as a Graduate Research Assistant. HLS’s East Asian Languages, Cultures, and Studies Department offers coursework and research opportunities for students to explore the history, culture, political structure, and world impact of China, Japan, the Koreas, and more. Students like Blythe find opportunities in HLS EALC that fit their future endeavors.



Students of the program can customize their areas of concentration and choose a focus of interest in politics, language, history, culture, or development.