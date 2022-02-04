IU Hamilton Lugar School hosts panel discussion on Russia-Ukraine tensions

The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University will host a Zoom panel discussion on Friday, February 4, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST focused on the current Russia-Ukraine tensions. On the Brink: Diplomacy or War for Ukraine? will feature experts from Indiana University’s Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, and the College of Arts & Sciences. The panel will be moderated by Hamilton Lugar School Founding Dean, Amb. (ret.) Lee A. Feinstein.



Watch on Facebook Live at: https://www.facebook.com/events/2192369567567672





Panelists:

Michael De Groot, Assistant Professor of International Studies, IU Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies





Michael De Groot is an assistant professor of international studies in HLS. His research focuses on Russian and US foreign policy, the Cold War and its legacy, European security, and political economy. He is completing a book on the relationship between the global economic shocks of the 1970s and the end of the Cold War, entitled Disruption: Debt, Finance, and the End of the Cold War. Before coming to IU, he was a predoctoral fellow at Yale’s International Security Studies and a postdoc at Penn’s Perry World House.



Courses taught: Russian foreign relations & Eastern Europe; international security regimes; economic globalization in the modern world; oil & power; grand strategy in war & peace; global development











Robert Kravchuk, Professor, IU Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs









Robert S. Kravchuk is Professor of Public Affairs in the Indiana University O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. His prime areas of teaching and research focus on public economics and finance, and the political economy of formerly socialist countries. He served as the Resident Budget Advisor to the Minister of Finance of Ukraine (1993-94), and was appointed jointly by the Secretaries of State and the Treasury as the Financial Advisor to the President of Bosnia-Hercegovina (1995-96). Kravchuk currently works with the Ukrainian National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy on strengthening public communications in Ukraine. He earned his doctorate at Syracuse University’s Maxwell School of Citizenship & Public Affairs. He is an Affiliate faculty member of IU’s Byrne Russian and East European Institute, and is a Fellow of the U.S. Academy of Public Administration.











Regina Smyth, Professor of Political Science, IU College of Arts & Sciences









Recent publications, articles:









2020: Elections, Protest, and Authoritarian Regime Stability: Russia 2008-2020 https://www.cambridge.org/core/books/elections-protest-and-authoritarian-regime-stability/51A474C37A1671C885CC5F90091EDBC0







Forthcoming edited volume at IU Press with Jeremy Morris and Andrei Semenov: Varieties of Russian Activism: State-Society Contestation in Everyday Life







Smyth, R., & Sokhey, S. W. (2021). Constitutional reform and the value of social citizenship. Russian Politics, 6(1), 91-111.







Recent policy/public facing work:





On Increase in Repression in Russia: https://theconversation.com/a-year-after-navalnys-return-putin-remains-atop-a-changed-russia-174836







On the web:









Twitter: @ReginaSmyth





















Justyna Zając, Professor of Practice in European Security Studies, Director of the Polish Studies Center, IU Hamilton Lugar School for Global and International Studies, and IU College of Arts & Sciences









Justyna Zajac is a Professor of Practice in European Security Studies in Departments of International Studies and Political Science, and Director of Polish Studies Center. Her research interests are in the area of international relations and global security and security in Europe, in particular. Her most recent essays on the EU-Russia relations and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline were published by The National Interest last summer as part of a symposium on European-Russian relations. Justyna enjoys teaching undergraduate courses in









Security Issues in Europe, INTL-I 310







Diplomacy, Security, Governance, INTL-I 210







Politics of the European Union, POLS-Y 350







Theories of International Politics, POLS-Y 361







She also coaches students for Midwest Model European Union, a multi-university competition, hosted annually by IU in Bloomington, in which students form teams to take on roles of EU policymakers.



Recent publications:









Justyna Zajac, “Nihil Novi on the EU Eastern Flank After Germany’s Upcoming Elections”, The National Interest, July 26, 2021, https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/nihil-novi-eu-eastern-flank-after-germany%E2%80%99s-upcoming-elections-190237







Justyna Zajac, “Eastern Europe Can Overcome the Nord Stream 2 Challenge”, The National Interest, August 9, 2021, https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/eastern-europe-can-overcome-nord-stream-2-challenge-191500















MODERATOR



Lee A. Feinstein, Founding Dean





Lee Feinstein is founding Dean and Professor of International Studies at the Hamilton Lugar School at Indiana University Bloomington. Prior to joining HLS, he served as U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Poland (2009-2012). Before that he was a senior fellow and deputy director of studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, specializing in U.S. foreign policy, international institutions and national security affairs. He served on the Presidential Transition Team for President Obama and as Principal Deputy Director and member of the Policy Planning Staff at the Department of State from 1994-2001. Feinstein serves on the board of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, a presidentially appointed position, and is a member of the Museum’s Executive Council. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and serves on the Board of the Kosciusko Foundation, on the Advisory Council of the Indiana University Center for Global Health, and on the Indiana Advisory Committee of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. He is the author of Means to an End: U.S. Interest and the International Criminal Court (with Tod Lindberg), and a regular commentator on international affairs.