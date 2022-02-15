Skip to main content
IU Hamilton Lugar School to host national conference on US-Japan relations

Feb 15, 2022

The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University will host its second national conference on U.S.-Japan relations on Friday, February 18 from 10:40 a.m. – 2:20 p.m. EST. Entitled The U.S.-Japan Partnership in the 21st Century: Domestic & Foreign Policy Challenges, the conference will feature introductory remarks from Japan’s Consul General in Chicago and three panels with international experts from academia and leading think tanks including the Brookings Institution, the Wilson Center, the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, the French Institute of International Relations, and Indiana University faculty, among many others. The event is hosted and organized by Hamilton Lugar School associate professor Adam Liff, founding director of the School’s 21st Century Japan Politics and Society Initiative (21JSPI). Established in 2018, 21JPSI’s mission is to support and encourage research, teaching, and programming on contemporary Japanese politics, society, and international relations.

Find the event information on the Hamilton Lugar School calendar at https://events.iu.edu/hls/ and register to attend the webinar. More information on 21JPSI is available at https://jpsi.indiana.edu/.

Schedule:



Welcome and Introductory Remarks (10:40am)

Prof. Adam P. Liff, Founding Director, 21st Century Japan Politics and Society Initiative

The Honorable Hiroshi TajimaConsul-General of Japan in Chicago

The U.S.-Japan Alliance and Contemporary Foreign Policy Challenges in East Asia & Beyond (11:00am)

Dr. Jeffrey Hornung, Senior Political Scientist, RAND Corporation

Ms. Shihoko Goto, Deputy Director for Geoeconomics, Wilson Center

Prof. Adam P. Liff, Associate Professor, Hamilton Lugar School

Dr. Tanvi MadanSenior Fellow, Brookings Institution

Allies’ Perspectives on the U.S.-Japan Relationship & Northeast Asia Today (12:10pm)

Dr. Alexandra SakakiDeputy Head, Asia Group, German Institute for International and Security Affairs

Dr. Celine PajonHead of Japan Research, French Institute of International Relations

Dr. Charles EdelAustralia Chair & Senior Adviser, Center for Strategic and International Studies

Prof. Alessio PatalanoSecurity Director, Japan Programme, King’s College London

Domestic Policy Challenges & U.S.-Japan Relations (1:20pm)

Prof. Hilary Holbrow, Assistant Professor, Hamilton Lugar School

Ms. Kazuyo Kato, Executive Director, Japan Center for International Exchange

Prof. Ko Maeda, Associate Professor, University of North Texas

Prof. Ulrike Schaede, Professor of Japanese Business, University of California San Diego

