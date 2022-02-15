IU Hamilton Lugar School to host national conference on US-Japan relations

The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University will host its second national conference on U.S.-Japan relations on Friday, February 18 from 10:40 a.m. – 2:20 p.m. EST. Entitled The U.S.-Japan Partnership in the 21st Century: Domestic & Foreign Policy Challenges, the conference will feature introductory remarks from Japan’s Consul General in Chicago and three panels with international experts from academia and leading think tanks including the Brookings Institution, the Wilson Center, the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, the French Institute of International Relations, and Indiana University faculty, among many others. The event is hosted and organized by Hamilton Lugar School associate professor Adam Liff, founding director of the School’s 21st Century Japan Politics and Society Initiative (21JSPI). Established in 2018, 21JPSI’s mission is to support and encourage research, teaching, and programming on contemporary Japanese politics, society, and international relations.
Find the event information on the Hamilton Lugar School calendar at https://events.iu.edu/hls/ and register to attend the webinar. More information on 21JPSI is available at https://jpsi.indiana.edu/.
Schedule:
Welcome and Introductory Remarks (10:40am)
Prof. Adam P. Liff, Founding Director, 21st Century Japan Politics and Society Initiative
The Honorable Hiroshi Tajima, Consul-General of Japan in Chicago
The U.S.-Japan Alliance and Contemporary Foreign Policy Challenges in East Asia & Beyond (11:00am)
Dr. Jeffrey Hornung, Senior Political Scientist, RAND Corporation
Ms. Shihoko Goto, Deputy Director for Geoeconomics, Wilson Center
Prof. Adam P. Liff, Associate Professor, Hamilton Lugar School
Dr. Tanvi Madan, Senior Fellow, Brookings Institution
Allies’ Perspectives on the U.S.-Japan Relationship & Northeast Asia Today (12:10pm)
Dr. Alexandra Sakaki, Deputy Head, Asia Group, German Institute for International and Security Affairs
Dr. Celine Pajon, Head of Japan Research, French Institute of International Relations
Dr. Charles Edel, Australia Chair & Senior Adviser, Center for Strategic and International Studies
Prof. Alessio Patalano, Security Director, Japan Programme, King’s College London
Domestic Policy Challenges & U.S.-Japan Relations (1:20pm)
Prof. Hilary Holbrow, Assistant Professor, Hamilton Lugar School
Ms. Kazuyo Kato, Executive Director, Japan Center for International Exchange
Prof. Ko Maeda, Associate Professor, University of North Texas
Prof. Ulrike Schaede, Professor of Japanese Business, University of California San Diego
###