IU Hamilton Lugar School to host America’s Role in the World Conference

The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University will host the seventh annual America’s Role in the World Conference April 6-7, 2022. This nonpartisan event will bring diplomats, journalists, politicians, and scholars to the Bloomington campus for collegial discussion on a diverse range of global topics. Complete event information, schedule, panel topics, and speakers will be posted online at hls.iu.edu/arw.
Previous ARW guests include former Secretary of State Madeleine K. Albright, human rights activist Wai Wai Nu, Ambassador William Burns, environmental health advocate and MacArthur Fellowship grant recipient Catherine Coleman Flowers, Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, Ambassador Samantha Power, Senator Todd Young, United States Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, climate activist Isabella Fallahi, and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats, among others.
