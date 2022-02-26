HLS Professor Shruti Rana and colleagues awarded $600000 AUD Australian Research Council Grant

Grant will support research efforts on navigating the populist backlash against the international legal order; will also support HLS global law and institutions conference
Indiana University Professor and Senior Assistant Dean of the Hamilton Lugar School, Shruti Rana, together with chief investigators at The Australian National University and partner investigator from the University of Maryland, were recently awarded a Discovery Project grant of $444,516 ($619,700 AUD) from the Australian Research Council. Discovery Project grants are highly competitive and prestigious, and this project received additional distinction as the highest-funded project in the Law and Legal Studies category. In addition to supporting research, the grant will allow the Hamilton Lugar School to host a conference on the subject of navigating the backlash against global law and institutions.
The grant-funded project, Reconceiving Engagement with International Law in a Populist Era, will address the fundamental problem of how to reconceive engagement by states with the international legal order during a sustained populist backlash. The research team will examine and gather empirical data on how and why states with populist governments have engaged or disengaged with the international legal order. The group will then develop recommendations ultimately aimed at increasing the resilience of the international legal order and global institutions in promoting global peace (UNSC), trade (WTO), public health (WHO) and human rights (UNHRC).
The grant will fund five years of conference, workshop and travel support in addition to empirical research in countries including the U.S., U.K., Philippines, and India. The grant will also allow the Hamilton Lugar School to host a global law and institutions conference on the subject of reconceiving engagement with international law in a populist era, spanning Australia, Indiana, and Maryland. The HLS conference will be held in collaboration with and through the support of Hamilton Lugar School Center for Study of Global Change, the Center for the Study of the Middle East, the Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies, the Institute for European Studies, and the Robert F. Byrnes Russian and East European Institute.
Dean Rana, in partnership with Professor and Associate Dean Peter Danchin of the University of Maryland and Professors and Associate Deans Jeremy Farrall and Jolyon Ford, and Associate Professor Imogen Saunders of The Australian National University, will collaborate with academic units across their institutions to conduct the project research.
Rana will lead the Philippines case study and will co-lead the US and India case studies. She is fluent in Hindi, has worked closely with the Indiana University India Gateway office in Delhi and has extensive networks into policy, academic and civil society circles in the region, which will facilitate fieldwork data collection in Asia.
Researchers will hold gatherings in Bloomington, Ind., Washington D.C., and Canberra, Australia to unite interdisciplinary scholars and policymakers, to publish their research in a series of working papers, scholarly articles and a monograph with a leading university press and at discipline-leading international conferences.
