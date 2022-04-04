IU Hamilton Lugar School to host America’s Role in the World Conference

Featuring Under Secretary Bonnie Denise Jenkins





BLOOMINGTON, IND. - The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University will host the seventh annual America’s Role in the World conference April 6-7, 2022, a nonpartisan event convening leading experts and scholars to discuss the most pressing global affairs issues. Topics will include the war in Ukraine, the global refugee crisis, international development, the state of media freedom in Latin America and Turkey, and the importance of language learning to advancing cultural fluency.



The Richard G. Lugar Lecture will feature a conversation with Amb. Bonnie Jenkins, U.S. Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security and Elise Labott, contributing editor at Politico magazine, and CEO/Founder of Zivvy Media.



Ambassador Bonnie Denise Jenkins, Ph.D., has served as the Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security since July 22, 2021. She previously served in the Obama Administration as Special Envoy and Coordinator for Threat Reduction Programs in the Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation (ISN) from July 2009 until January 2017. Ambassador Jenkins coordinated U.S. efforts on threat reduction globally and U.S. government programs in chemical, biological, nuclear, and radiological (CBRN) security. She was the State Department lead for the 2010 and 2016 Nuclear Security Summits as well as the U.S. Representative to the G7 Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction.



Panel discussions on the war in Ukraine will culminate in a conversation with Former Ambassador to Ukraine, William B. Taylor, and Former Ambassador to Poland, Lee A. Feinstein.



Taylor served as ambassador to Ukraine from 2006 to 2009 under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Amb. Taylor is Vice President, Russia and Europe at the U.S. Institute of Peace. In 2019, he served as chargé d’affaires at the U.S. embassy in Kyiv.



The conference will be held at the IU Hamilton Lugar School in Shreve Auditorium and will be livestreamed on the conference website. The schedule, speakers, and livestream information can be found on the conference website at hls.iu.edu/arw.