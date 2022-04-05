Hamilton Lugar student Hayleigh Keasling prepares for U.S. Dept. of State internship

Keasling sets goals on foreign service and global citizenship

Hayleigh Keasling, a second-year student at the Hamilton Lugar School (HLS), is preparing for an internship in regional, multilateral, and eastern affairs as a primary selectee with the U.S. Department of State [Bureau of Near Eastern Affairs]. This is a significant achievement. As a student worker for the HLS Dean’s Office and a dedicated undergraduate, Hayleigh is focused on her future goals and career advancement. Hayleigh plans to one day become the U.S. Secretary of State and is focused on starting a strong foundation early in her career. For now, this internship marks a significant early landmark in her foreign policy career.

“I’m really excited to see diplomacy and the act of foreign policy in motion—what goes on behind the scenes, understanding what the day-to-day looks like,” Hayleigh says. “It’s really nice to have the opportunity. It’s great to have that privilege to put it into action.”

Hayleigh is a self-described social butterfly interested in eastern affairs, humanitarianism, negotiation, and conflict resolution. She is dedicated to helping others solve problems as a global citizen, both domestically and abroad. At the Hamilton Lugar School, she is majoring in International Studies, and Near Eastern Languages and Cultures with a concentration in Diplomacy, Security, and Governance. She describes the Hamilton Lugar School as a prudent institution, focused on preparing students for the future and highlights the versatile and customizable degree programs.

“I started my college search really young when I was a freshman in high school. I attended IU on an official tour but also came back for America’s Role in the World (ARW) Conference that HLS hosts,” Hayleigh says. “After witnessing the sheer excellence of the school, I was hooked! I always knew I wanted to do something international. The language is here, and the policy is here. Everything is in one place. It was a no-brainer—this is where I realized I had to be.”

Hayleigh credits the university’s service of tailoring degrees based on interests and expertise as a goldmine, praising the Eastern cultures and Middle Eastern departments and referring to the Arabic flagship program as “family.” She is grateful to Callum Stewart, Director of Development, for his guidance, networking lessons, and a keen ability in teaching her how to advocate for herself in the professional world. She is also thankful for the counsel of the Hamilton Lugar School’s Founding Dean, Lee A. Feinstein, crediting him for always being invested in his students and supporting their dreams. “He will definitely be missed around here,” Hayleigh says.

Hayleigh’s education at HLS has prepared her for many future career opportunities.

“I’ve developed some really strong problem-solving skills at HLS. I have learned how to help myself and solve problems for others. It translates to what I want to do someday—possibly serving as a diplomat, solving problems with amicable solutions, and finding the best compromises, even if they are sometimes outside of the box.”

