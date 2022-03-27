Five HLS students receive senior awards

Five Hamilton Lugar School students received Indiana University Senior Recognition Awards, a spring tradition where outstanding senior students are publicly recognized for their scholarship, leadership, and service to Indiana University during the students’ undergraduate years on the Bloomington campus. Students were recognized during a ceremony on March 26, 2022, presided by Rahul Shrivastav, IU Provost and Executive Vice President.



Amna Ahmed received the Susan Butler Award, given to a graduating senior woman for outstanding scholarship and character.







Amna Ahmed is graduating from the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies with majors in international studies, political science, and economics, and with an individualized minor in Urdu language. She is a research assistant with Professors Sarah Bauerle-Danzman and William Winecoff on international political economy-focused projects. Amna is a member of the Board of Aeons, and she served as president of the Office of the Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education (OVPUE) Student Advisory Board. She also served as a member of the Global Student 7 Advisory Board for the dean of the Hamilton Lugar School. She held leadership roles in 180 Degrees Consulting and IU Student Government.





Brandon Barnes, Sarah Kurpius, Maren McClelland, and James Romano received the Kate Hevner Mueller Award, in recognition of their exceptional leadership.









Brandon Barnes is graduating from the College of Arts and Sciences and the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, majoring in international law and institutions as well as political science, with minors in informatics and intelligence studies. He is a student in the Hutton Honors College and a Founders Scholar. He held leadership roles with the IU Student Foundation and served as a peer coach with the Walter Center for Career Achievement and as student ambassador for the Office of Admissions.







Sarah Elizabeth Kurpius is graduating from the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies with a major in international studies. She is a Founders Scholar and recipient of the Luis Dávila Best Undergraduate Student Essay in Latino Literature award. Her on campus leadership involvement includes serving as an executive board member for the Undocumented People’s Alliance and cochair of the Little 500 Cycling Committee.







Maren Williams McClelland is graduating from the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies with a major in international studies. Her leadership involvement includes serving as a research assistant for the Center of Excellence for Women and Technology; as a member of the Student Conduct Board; and as co-founder, president, past president, and senior advisor for the Rotaract Club at IU and president and past president of the Student Alumni Association.







James Brook Romano is graduating from the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, double majoring in international law and institutions and East Asian languages and cultures with a specialization in Mandarin, as well as minors in Spanish and history. He is a Founders Scholar and participant in the IU Civic Leaders program. His leadership roles include founding president of Chi Phi Fraternity, Iota Delta Chapter; vice president and director of outreach for the Alexander Hamilton Society; editor of Tab IU News; and a resident assistant.