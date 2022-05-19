Professor Hamid Ekbia earns Fulbright to teach establish AI program in Uzbekistan

Hamid Ekbia, Professor of Informatics, Cognitive Science, and International Studies at Indiana University, has earned a Fulbright Specialist Award from the U.S. Department of State to teach artificial intelligence (AI) courses and lead the development of one of the first AI programs established in Uzbekistan at Fergana Polytechnic Institute (FerPI).
Ekbia is a Professor at the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering, the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, and was influential in establishing the Cybersecurity and Global Policy degree program at IU.
During his time in Uzbekistan, Ekbia taught courses in human-centered AI and machine learning to students and instructors in multiple disciplines at FerPI. Furthermore, Ekbia partnered closely with FerPI instructors, administrators, and the Director of Curriculum Development to develop a four-year curriculum based on existing models, customized to FerPI’s needs and resources.
While language was an initial barrier, “We found ways to communicate through a mix of English, Persian, Turkish, Arabic, Russian, and sign language,” said Ekbia.
“For me the most enduring element of this project is the human connections that were established with a whole set of people from different walks of life,” he continued. “In my judgement, this project is going to have a lasting impact on our relationship with Fergana Polytechnic Institute, the local community, and Uzbekistan at large. Numerous bonds and friendships were formed during this visit, not only with academics and administrators, but also with members of the community.”
Ekbia coordinated with the U.S. Embassy in Tashkent and met with the Consul for Public Affairs to keep the Embassy informed of his activities.
The next step in developing the undergraduate AI program is securing funding to support costs, including teacher training and equipment. While in Uzbekistan, Ekbia worked closely with FerPI instructors to draft its first grant application and upon his return to the U.S., is exploring additional resources.
Ekbia said he is committed to a continued partnership with FerPI.
“I will continue to collaborate with FerPI as an advisor, teacher, and friend in the coming months and years. I indicated to them that I’m willing to dedicate my personal time and resources to pursue this project and others, but continued support from the Fulbright program, the embassy, and other institutions can make this much more effective,” said Ekbia. “I will also continue to maintain my personal relations with teachers, students, and members of the community.”
Recipients of Fulbright Specialist awards are selected on the basis of academic and professional achievement, demonstrated leadership in their field, and their potential to foster long-term cooperation between institutions in the U.S. and abroad. The Fulbright Program is designed to build lasting connections between the people of the United States and other countries.
