International School of Indiana and HLS host second annual Language Summer Camp

Through Department of Education Title VI funding, IU centers support a variety of educational opportunities focusing on language and world regions, including a recent summer language camp at the International School of Indiana.

ISI continues partnership with the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University for immersion camp in Indianapolis



The International School of Indiana (ISI) has partnered with the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University for a second year to host the language immersion-focused summer camp June 20 to July 15 in Indianapolis. The ISI Language Summer Camp will offer main programming in three languages — Spanish, French and Mandarin — to students in kindergarten through grade six.



The Language Summer Camp will be led in partnership with instructors from IU’s Hamilton Lugar School, which offers more than 70 world languages, the most of any university in the country. No prior dual-language experience is required to attend, and the program welcomes beginner-level students. Participants can sign up for multiple languages.



“We are pleased that our continued partnership with the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies allows us to provide a unique summer camp option to the central Indiana community,” said Elizabeth Head, ISI Head of School. “The faculty from both of our institutions bring their unrivaled expertise and passion to each week of camp and give students a window to the world.”



Lee Feinstein, Founding Dean of the IU Hamilton Lugar School, agreed.



​​“We are thrilled to partner with our friends at ISI. Learning world languages and cultures leads to global understanding and humility,” Feinstein said. “Helping young Hoosiers develop these skills in K-12 classes is the best way to nurture future global leaders.”



The camp will be held at the new Chen Family Lower School, 4330 N. Michigan Road, which will be the first school-related event to take place on the unified campus. Camp and registration information is available at www.isind.org/events/summercamp







WHAT: Language Summer Camp for incoming students Kindergarten through grade six. This is a partnership between the International School of Indiana and the Hamilton Lugar School of Global & International Studies.



WHEN: June 20 - July 15, dates vary based on language selection



WHERE: The Chen Family Lower School, 4330 N. Michigan Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46208



COST: $270 per week (lunch not included). Discounted rate of $250 for ISI families.



About International School of Indiana (ISI)



International School of Indiana was founded in 1994 by civic, state, and business leaders. By combining the rigorous academic program with two powerful tools for future success–fluency in a foreign language and multicultural education, ISI offers the most distinct academics in the Midwest. Annually more than 500 domestic and international students, age three to grade 12, access certified full-continuum International Baccalaureate (IB) programming and language immersion and dual language programs in French, Spanish, Mandarin, and English. Over the school’s 27-year history, 17 graduating classes totaling more than 450 graduates have received an exceptional academic foundation that has prepared them to seize opportunities, realize their fullest potential, and become responsible citizens and effective leaders in a rapidly globalizing and interdependent world. Beginning in 2022 the school will be unified on a beautiful 65-acre campus in the Midtown area of Indianapolis. The campus is nestled along the White River in a park-like setting and features the Chen Family Lower School, the Daneri Family Gymnasium, the Kathryn and Sidney Taurel Building, the Henry B. Blackwell Building, outdoor sports facilities and a nature trail. For more information, visit www.isind.org/admissions/discover.







About Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies



The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies at Indiana University is a global leader in the study of international affairs and the strategic languages and cultures that shape the world. Named for revered Hoosier statesmen and foreign policy voices, former Rep. Lee H. Hamilton and the late former Sen. Richard G. Lugar, the school is committed to educating global leaders who celebrate differences and seek shared understanding.