Manling Luo Awarded Fellowship at the Institute for Advanced Study

Hamilton Lugar School Associate Professor of East Asian Languages and Cultures Manling Luo was awarded a prestigious fellowship at the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS) in the School of Historical Studies for Spring 2023. The Institute for Advanced Study is one of the world’s leading centers for curiosity-driven basic research, and Luo’s fellowship will be funded by the Starr Foundation for East Asian Studies.
“The Fellowship—a world-wide competition—will allow me to devote full time in Spring 2023 to the writing of my second monograph, The Culture of Informal Storytelling: Narrative Epistemology and Information Networks in Medieval China,” Luo explained.
Luo earned her Ph.D. at Washington University in St. Louis, then joined the Indiana University Department of East Asian Languages and Cultures (EALC) in 2009. Her research interests include pre-modern Chinese narratives, Chinese literati culture, traditional Chinese literature, and gender and cultural studies.
During her time at EALC, Luo has earned multiple grants from Indiana University, as well as an American Council of Learned Societies Fellowship, an American Fellowship from the American Association of University Women, and a Scholar Grant from the Chiang-Ching-Kuo Foundation for International Scholarly Exchange.
EALC Chair Ethan Michelson said, “This award is tremendous recognition of Professor Luo’s scholarly reputation and a testament to the contributions of her path-breaking research on storytelling in medieval China.”
During her spring 2023 IAS fellowship Luo will be one of more than 200 of the most promising post-doctoral researchers and distinguished scholars from around the world to engage in interdisciplinary collaboration. Visiting scholars are selected through a highly competitive process by external reviewers and IAS’s permanent Faculty—each of whom are preeminent leaders in their fields—for their bold ideas, innovative methods, and deep research questions.
Located in Princeton, New Jersey, the Institute for Advanced Study has served the world as one of the leading independent centers for theoretical research since its establishment in 1930. Today, research at IAS is conducted across four Schools—Historical Studies, Mathematics, Natural Sciences, and Social Science—to push the boundaries of human knowledge.
Luo’s fellowship places her among an outstanding group of past and present scholars—including Albert Einstein and Erwin Panofsky. So far, IAS scholars include 35 Nobel Laureates, 44 of the 62 Fields Medalists, and 22 of the 25 Abel Prize Laureates, as well as many MacArthur Fellows and Wolf Prize winners.
Research Impact Sep 21, 2022