Global Leader in Residence appointed to Hamilton Lugar School

Today, the IU Hamilton Lugar School Living Learning Center (LLC) has announced the appointment of Professor Terrance Blackman Stroud as the inaugural Global Leader in Residence. Previously, Stroud served as the Hamilton Lugar School’s inaugural HLS Global Affairs Fellow, which includes:
- leading and developing the Global Leaders and Professionals Program (GLPP)
- serving as the chair of the Global Career Cabinet
- advising on diversity and inclusion initiatives
- collaborating on strategic planning and strategic partnerships such as the partnership with Black Professionals in International Affairs (BPIA)
Stroud, who was recently appointed by President Joe Biden to The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars, will continue in his role as Global Affairs Fellow and will now also serve as a career strategy resource for the LLC, providing students with customized global workforce programming.
Stroud has been meeting with Hamilton Lugar School and LLC students this week to speak with them about his new Global Leader in Residence role and to learn about students’ goals.
Presently, Terrance Blackman Stroud serves as the deputy commissioner at the Department of Social Services (DSS) overseeing the Office of Training & Workforce Development. In his capacity as the chief learning officer, he leads the development and implementation of the agency’s learning strategy. DSS is the largest municipal social services agency in the nation and has an operating budget of $9.7 billion and over 18,000 employees.
Stroud is a published author who has been honored by elected officials on a city, state and federal level for his work in government and his contributions to the community. His distinctions also include being named a Brooklyn Tech Distinguished Younger Alumnus, a Home Reporter News “Star of Brooklyn,” a city and state “Top 40 Under 40,” Black Enterprise Modern Man of Distinction, the IU Maurer School of Law Samuel S. Dargan Outstanding Alumni Award, and the City & State Inaugural Above & Beyond: Innovator Award.
Stroud graduated and served on the alumni and advisory boards of Brooklyn Technical High School, Brooklyn College and Indiana Maurer School of Law. He is also an executive education alum of Yale School of Management’s Foundations of Management Excellence Certificate Program.
Stroud was appointed to the New York State Staff Development Advisory Committee. He was elected to the National Staff Development Training Association’s Executive Advisory Council and serves on the Public Sector Network Leadership Advisory Board. He is also co-chair of the American Public Human Services Association’s Equity Diversity and Inclusion Peer Community. President Biden appointed Stroud to serve as a commissioner on the White House Commission on Presidential Scholars.
Stroud is an adjunct professor of law overseeing Indiana University Maurer School of Law's New York Externship Program and is the first black recipient of the Adjunct Faculty Teaching Award.