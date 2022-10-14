IU faculty experts to hold discussion on anti-regime protests in Iran

The Indiana University Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies will host Anti-Regime Protests in Iran: A Conversation on Wednesday, October 19, at 5:30 p.m. The nearly month-long protests against the Islamic regime in Iran are unprecedented in their scale, diversity of participants, and sheer persistence despite severe crackdowns by security forces. IU faculty experts will discuss the wide-ranging grievances driving the current protests in Iran and their possible trajectories. The event will be held via Zoom and at the Hamilton Lugar School, 355 N. Eagleson Ave. in Shreve Auditorium.



Hussain Banai of the Hamilton Lugar School will serve as event moderator. Banai’s research interests lie at the intersection of political thought and international relations, with a special focus on topics in democratic theory, non-Western liberal thought, diplomatic history and theory, US-Iran relations, and Iran’s political development.



SPEAKERS:









Hussein Banai, Associate Professor, International Studies (Moderator)







Hamid Ekbia, Professor of Informatics, Cognitive Science, and International Studies







Shabnam Kavousian, Teaching Professor, Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering







Mostafa Beshkar, Associate Professor of Economics







The event is co-sponsored by the Center for the Study of the Middle East, the Islamic Studies Program, Central Eurasian Studies, the Inner Asian and Uralic National Resource Center and the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies.