HLS welcomes Griffin and Ponce to faculty

Hamilton Lugar School (HLS) welcomes Clare Griffin and Aaron Ponce who both started tenure track faculty positions beginning Fall 2022. For Griffin, an expert on Russia, this is her first time living in the United States. Ponce, an expert on immigration in Europe, is an Indiana University (IU) alumnus returning to campus in a new role.





Clare Griffin









Griffin holds a joint appointment as an assistant professor in both the Robert F. Byrnes Russian and East European Institute and the IU Department of History. She describes herself as “a neuroatypical historian, fiction writer, and mental health advocate.” A native of the United Kingdom, Griffin earned her B.A., M.A., and Ph.D. in history at the University College London in the School of Slavonic and East European Studies. Her doctoral thesis was on “The Production and Consumption of Medical Knowledge in Seventeenth-Century Russia: The Apothecary Chancery.”



After she completed her doctorate, Griffin began to focus her research on how the early Russian Empire’s preference for medication to treat human ailments affected the Empire’s participation in global trade. This research led to her first book, Mixing Medicines: The Global Drug Trade and Early Modern Russia, which was published by McGill-Queens University Press in September 2022.



Griffin describes her book, “It is the first study of how the Russian Empire took part in this global trade.” said Griffin. “It introduces the reader to the dynamic and complex world of early modern Russian medical drugs, from the enthusiasm for newly imported American botanicals to the disgust at Western European medicines made from human corpses.”



So far, Griffin’s research and teaching have taken her to many countries, including a post-doctoral fellowship at the Max Planck Institute for the History of Science and a visiting lecturer position at Bard College in Berlin, Germany, and an assistant professor position at Nazarbayev University, Astana, Kazakhstan. This summer, she moved to Indiana and added the U.S. to the list of countries in which she has lived.



As Griffin begins her tenure at Indiana University, the first course she teaches in HLS will be very relevant to current events. “This semester I teach a course in the second 8 weeks of the semester called Russian Expansionism: Propaganda and History in which we will look at the real historical events that propaganda is (mis)using.”



Griffin says the propaganda course would be relevant to students with a broad range of potential career paths. “There are lots of people who work in journalism, intelligence, foreign relations, and many other fields who need to understand why things are being said. Often, they have just had one survey course and don’t understand the larger context,”



Context is a consistent theme in Griffin’s teaching. In describing the audience for her spring semester Global Histories course, she says, “It should be particularly relevant for students seeking to understand how to locate their own research in a global context. Global histories can be a bit of a problem for regional studies such as Russian East European Studies.” She continues, “We need to think about ‘why do we need area studies if we’re using a global lens?’ This course introduces students to the concepts and criticisms of global history – why should we or shouldn’t we do it? We look at a range of studies and how they apply a global lens.”



Griffin describes some of the topics covered in the course, “We look at the Bering Strait region. How has it been used by First Nations, white America, and the Russian Empire? We examine the nuclear history of Kazakhstan – nuclear things are always global - and then we end with consideration of this term “post-soviet.” Is this really a helpful term, and what does it mean?”





Aaron Ponce









Ponce is now an assistant professor in International Studies at the Hamilton Lugar School. He completed a B.A. in International/Global Studies from the University of Miami, an M.A. in Linguistics from the University of Texas at Austin, and a J.D. in International Law and Legal Studies at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Ponce then earned both his M.A. and Ph.D. in Sociology at IU. After graduating from IU, Ponce completed a post-doctoral fellowship at University of Oslo, Norway, and worked as an assistant professor at Michigan State University.



What brought Ponce back to campus? “I love IU, and I love Bloomington,” he said. “I spent many years here in Bloomington as a graduate student. I’ve connected and made a network of great people here. When the opportunity arose to come back, I jumped at it. I was very happy to come back!”



Now that he is back at IU, Ponce is continuing his research on global migration in Europe. “As a sociologist, I look largely at attitudes towards international migrants through the lens of race and ethnicity,” he said. “Some of the questions I like to ask include, ‘Are there certain migrant groups which are more welcome or seen as less problematic? Are there some that are seen as more problematic or more difficult to integrate?’”



Ponce continued, “Then I like to look at why that is, and how that breaks down between groups. I think it’s really relevant now, as we see with the latest wave of Ukrainian migrants and refugees who have gotten a different reception than previous migrants from the Middle East and Syria. So why is that? I focus a lot on Muslim populations and Islamophobia.”



Ponce says his research interests are rooted in his own immigrant background. “My father is from Mexico, so I grew up in an immigrant household speaking Spanish and English. When I started studying Europe, it quickly became clear to me that in Europe, the largest immigrant groups are Muslim, so that was my introduction to that topic in a different place. I think it was kind of expected by some that I would study Latinos in the U.S., since that was my background. But it’s interesting to compare the politics of that outside your own society. There are a lot of similarities, and some differences.”



This semester, Ponce is teaching a course directly related to this work. He says, “My 300-level course on Global Migration and Race is in my research area which is really nice. I know the readings very well and I can go deeper in the subject material.”



Ponce continues, “Students interested in doing research on migration should come and talk to me. My work is quantitative, so I would require some sorts of quantitative methods training.” For students who haven’t yet had research methods training, Ponce continues, “Next semester I’ll be teaching two courses on research methods, one for the undergraduate level, and one for the graduate level.”



Ponce is not just a teacher – he is also a learner. Although he already speaks Spanish, English, Norwegian, and says he “gets along” in Danish, and Swedish, he is still inspired to learn more languages. “One thing I love about IU is all of the different language offerings. It’s really a strength of this university that there are so many languages offered. In what little free time I have, I’m trying to connect with an Arabic class to continue learning Arabic.”



Hamilton Lugar School is very fortunate to welcome these new faculty who are passionate about their research and ready to inspire the next generation of scholars.