Leutert wins 2022 Emerging Scholars Policy Prize from Foreign Affairs and University of Pennsylvania

The Hamilton Lugar School’s Wendy Leutert is one of three recipients of the 2022 Emerging Scholars Policy Prize from Foreign Affairs and University of Pennsylvania Perry World House. The prize recognizes original research presented in an essay that is easily accessible to policymakers and the broader public.



Leutert is an assistant professor and the GLP-Ming Z. Mei Chair of Chinese Economics and Trade in the East Asian Languages and Cultures Department at HLS. The research for which she received the Emerging Scholars Policy Prize is conducted jointly with Isaac B. Kardon, assistant professor at the U.S. Naval War College in the Strategic and Operational Research Department, China Maritimes Studies Institute.



Kardon and Leutert are co-authors of the prize-winning essay, “Making Waves: China’s Global Port Power.” Their work will be published in an upcoming issue of Foreign Affairs, a prestigious journal which has presented in-depth analysis and debate of foreign policy for a century.



Leutert says, “This is an exciting surprise for us. My co-author and I have been working on this project since 2018, trying to identify all the port terminals around the world where Chinese companies have a presence.”



Leutert describes their research project, “Step one was to identify and map out all the port terminals outside of China where Chinese companies have a presence. Next, we took a closer look at Chinese companies’ ties to the state at home, considering the potential for non-commercial use of these facilities and its security implications.”



In terms of the project’s relevance to international security, Leutert explains, “When we think about how countries project power overseas, if we only focus on military bases of the type that the U.S., Russia, or other established powers operate globally, we risk missing other potential ways countries might be able to extend power beyond their borders, even without an international base network.”



A key element of the Emerging Scholars Policy Prize is recognition of the ability to present academic research in an accessible way. Leutert says, “For the competition, we submitted the original piece of academic scholarship along with a shorter article that was written more for policy and public audiences.” She adds, “Based on our data we also created several maps which will be included as well so people can zoom in and see the ports.”



Leutert is in her fourth year as an assistant professor in the HLS East Asian Languages and Cultures Department. Her research focuses on Chinese political economy, specifically the historical evolution and global expansion of China’s state-owned enterprises. Outside of Indiana University (IU), her work has been supported by the U.S. Department of Education through the Fulbright-Hays and Foreign Language Area Studies Fellowship Programs, the Ford Foundation, the Smith Richardson Foundation, and other sources. She is currently a Public Intellectuals Program Fellow with the National Committee on U.S.-China Relations (2021-2023).



On her experience working at IU, Leutert says “It has been a wonderful place to develop my career, conduct research, and interact with students.” In fact, she says that students are her favorite thing about IU, “They are extremely open-minded and curious about the world.”



Leutert currently offers three courses at IU. She explains, “My 200-level class China and the World Economy is a survey from the Ming Dynasty to the present – looking at China’s economic and political changes, and its interconnections with the global economy.”



Describing her 300-level classes, Leutert says, “My upper-level courses then branch off in different directions. International Political Economy of China focuses on contemporary international economic relations. China Inc.: From Communism to Capitalism? investigates the historical transformation of China’s own economy over the past century.”



As a professor, Leutert hopes to inspire the next generation. She says, “I hope that current challenges in U.S.-China relations don’t discourage students from studying China. I think it’s an incredibly important field of research.”



Leutert appreciates working in a field with an active research community, strong public interest, and real world applications. She concludes, “I hope that the 2022 Emerging Scholars Policy Prize and other opportunities to share my academic research with public and policy audiences might lead to more conversations in Washington D.C., Beijing, Brussels, and beyond.”



UPDATE:



Leutert has just received a prestigious Fulbright-Hays Faculty Research Abroad grant from the U.S. Department of Education to support field research in Japan, Singapore, and Taiwan during spring and summer 2023. During that time, her work will be focused on the role of international actors and ideas in the historical evolution of Chinese State-owned enterprises. The U.S. Department of Education says this is the first cohort for the Fulbright-Hays Faculty Research Abroad program in a decade. Leutert’s work in Asia will also be supported by a Chiang Ching-Kuo Foundation Scholar Grant as well.