HLS Global Careers Week

The Hamilton Lugar School (HLS) is kicking off an entire year of global career events, beginning with the first annual Global Careers Week November 7-11 which will include discussions with professionals in a variety of international careers, information about internships, and guidance for helping students launch the career of their dreams. All events will be held in the Global and International Studies Building (GISB), and some events offer the option to attend online.









Career Path Discussions





Virtual Brown Bag Career Path Discussions Nov. 8-10 will provide the opportunity for students to hear from individuals about their unique career paths, and have their questions answered. No registration is required. For each Virtual Brown Bag Career Path Discussion, attendees may choose to attend online via Zoom or in person at GA 1060. Those attending in person are welcome to bring a brown bag lunch.







On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. the virtual brown bag discussion will feature Lee A. Feinstein, founding dean and professor of International Studies at HLS. Before joining HLS, Feinstein served as the U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Poland.







On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. HLS Interim Dean Nick Cullather will facilitate the virtual brown bag discussion with Katherine Ntiamoah, Public Affairs Officer and Embassy Spokesperson for the United States Embassy Cotonou, Benin. Ntiamoah earned a B.A. in International Studies from Indiana University and serves on the HLS Dean’s Advisory Council.







On Thursday, November 10, 2022, from 12-1 p.m. the virtual brown bag event will feature Paula Reed Lynch, Director of the Office of Policy & Resources Planning in the Bureau of Population, Refugees, and Migration at the U.S. Department of State. This discussion will be facilitated by Global & International Studies Career Coach for the IU Walter Center for Career Achievement Rachel Boveja.





Global Careers Day





Global Careers Day events on Friday, November 11 will feature an opportunity fair, panel discussions, networking lunch, and a keynote address by Jasmine Buttolph, acting division chief of the USAID Office of HIV Aids (OHA), Strategic Information Evaluation and Informatics (SIEI). Buttolph will share her experience working in government during her presentation on “Navigating career paths in international development: spotlight on global health.”







The Opportunity Fair will be held from 10:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. in the GISB Atrium and will feature tables with representatives from the International Center, Peace Corps, Exodus Refugee, FLAS Fellowships at HLS, the Walter Center for Career Achievement, and more. Students are encouraged to stop by the Walter Center table with a copy of their resume to receive feedback on strengths or suggested improvements.



From 12:15-1:00 p.m. students will have the opportunity to network with professionals who have a variety of global career experiences during a free lunch in the GISB Atrium and Global Lounge. Reservations for the networking lunch are encouraged to assist in planning but walk-ins will be welcome.



Elisheva Cohen, director of international education programs and outreach at HLS says, “Global Careers Day will provide opportunities for students to learn about a variety of career pathways, build skills to get their dream jobs, and develop their network of international professionals.”



All events for Global Careers Day are open to all students to drop in.



Global Careers Week is sponsored by the Center for the Study of Global Change, the IU Center for International Business Education and Research (IU CIBER), the Tobias Center for Innovation and International Development, and the Walter Center for Career Achievement.