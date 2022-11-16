IU and Hamilton Lugar School students attend COP27









Kara Lehner, a senior in the Kelley School of Business, had the opportunity to meet and talk with the CEO of ERM, the largest sustainability consulting company in the world. She also got to see U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, Al Gore and Michael Bloomberg speak.



Lehner said that being part of the IU delegation has inspired her to figure out how she can take action.



“Over 40,000 people were at COP27 during the first week, and so many of these people are committed to solving climate issues,” she said. “While I’m not sure that anything substantial will come out of this COP, it does give me hope to see how many people really care and are committed to combating climate change.”



The experience is also enriching for faculty who attend. Kelly Eskew is a clinical professor in the Kelley School and audited O’Reilly’s class last year. This is her second year traveling to the summit as a delegate, and she’s keeping students in her climate law and policy class updated by sharing her experiences through an online discussion board.



Eskew said she values the cross-campus connections that traveling to COP27 creates.



“Anytime I get outside my department and interact with faculty and students from other schools and disciplines, it makes my life and my teaching more interesting,” she said.



She’s also seen firsthand the impact it can have on students’ futures to be part of the IU delegation at COP27.



“It’s absolutely life changing,” she said. “This sets some students on a path that is going to be the work of their life, because of the contacts they make and experiences they have.”



O’Reilly said that attending an event like COP27 is an experience few people have until they’re in an advanced stage of their careers, so it gives students an edge as they pursue further study or employment.



“That’s probably the most rewarding thing I do in my career: to see what they take from this opportunity and use it moving forward,” O’Reilly said.



The COP27 trip is funded by the Tobias Center for Innovation in International Development in the Hamilton Lugar School and the Kelley School’s Center for International Business Education and Research, or CIBER.



“The Tobias Center for Innovation in International Development is pleased to help train the next generation of development practitioners by funding this student experience,” said Sarah Bauerle-Danzman, faculty director of the Tobias Center. “Previous IU delegates have gone on to important careers at the intersection of climate and sustainable development, and we are confident this year’s delegates will have similar positive impact on the world.”







