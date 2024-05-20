New program will help IU students make global career connections in Washington, D.C.

Hamilton Lugar School Dean John Ciorciari

The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies has launched a new program, the D.C. Global Leadership Forum, to help Indiana University (IU) students build career connections in the realm of international affairs in Washington, D.C.

The program is open to all IU students interested in global affairs who plan to be in Washington, D.C. this summer. Applications are currently being accepted for the summer cohort that begins in June.

The D.C. Global Leadership Forum is led by Ambassador Lee Feinstein, founding dean of the Hamilton Lugar School and president of Washington, D.C.-based McLarty Associates. The Forum will offer students valuable insights and practical knowledge in international relations from distinguished current and former government officials and experts in the field.

"I'm grateful to Lee for initiating this program, which aligns with our broader efforts to give students added preprofessional exposure and to build our connections in the world of practice," said Hamilton Lugar School Dean John Ciorciari.

Program sessions held twice per week will focus on U.S. foreign policy process and navigating international institutions. Students will also visit to embassies, U.S. agencies, international and/or cultural organizations. In addition, they will have opportunities to network with key employers in international affairs and connect with IU and Hamilton Lugar School alumni.

The program cost for tuition and materials is $1,000, and full scholarships to cover the program cost, plus $500 stipends are available. Students can learn more details about the program and are invited to apply online.

The D.C. Global Leadership Forum will include an alumni gathering to help foster professional connections for both alumni and students. Alumni in the D.C. area who are interested in attending may request event details on the program website.

Questions about the program can be directed to Isak Nti Asare, Hamilton Lugar School assistant dean for undergraduate affairs, at intiasar@iu.edu or (812) 856-4192.