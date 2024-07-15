New Mongolian Studies fund to support Indiana University students and faculty

Through a generous endowed gift from Pamela Slutz, the Indiana University (IU) Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies has established the Dr. John Gombojab Hangin Mongolian Studies Support Fund. The fund will be dedicated to advancing Mongolian Studies by supporting research and teaching initiatives by faculty and students, both graduate and undergraduate, in the Department of Central Eurasian Studies at Indiana University.

Dr. John Gombojab Hangin taught in the Mongolian Studies program and earned a Ph.D in Uralic and Altaic Studies from IU in 1970 before becoming a full professor. He was a renowned scholar of Mongolian studies and founded The Mongolia Society while on faculty at Indiana University. Hangin also helped to lay the groundwork for recognition of the Mongolian People’s Republic by the United Nations in 1961 and American recognition in 1987.

“We are deeply grateful to Pamela Slutz for this generous gift to support Mongolian studies—a traditional strength of IU and our world-renowned Central Eurasian Studies department,” said Hamilton Lugar School Dean John Ciorciari.

The Mongolian Studies program at IU has more than 60 years of history and is the oldest continuous program in North America. Indiana University is the only university on the American continent that offers a Mongolian program and formal Mongolian language instruction for three levels as a part of a university degree during the academic year.

In the Department of Central Eurasian Studies graduate level M.A. and Ph.D. programs, students can choose Mongolian as their language or region of specialization. Mongolian language learning is also integrated into the undergraduate Central Eurasian Studies major and minor. The IU Mongolian Studies program has produced many distinguished alumni at the master’s and doctoral level who currently teach and write about Mongolia.

“The Dr. John Gombojab Hangin Mongolian Studies Support Fund will greatly enhance our Mongolian Studies program, enabling us to support new research initiatives and expand our academic activities,” said Öner Özçelik, Central Eurasian Studies department chair. “It’s a significant boost that will benefit our students and faculty immensely. We are deeply grateful for this support.”

In addition to academic programs, Indiana University has a wealth of Mongolian Studies resources and institutions, including the Inner Asian and Uralic National Resource Center (IAUNRC) and the Center for the Languages of the Central Asian Region (CeLCAR), both designated as prestigious Title VI programs by the U.S. Department of Education. And, since 1963, the IU Mongolian Studies program has also been the home of The Mongolia Society, a private, non-profit, non-political organization that promotes the study of Mongolia in all its facets.

As a former U.S. Ambassador to Mongolia, Slutz has a long history of engagement in the country and is committed to expanding opportunities for Mongolian Studies. She is a former president of The Mongolia Society, former chair of The North America-Mongolia Business Council, and recipient of the Mongolian Order of the Polar Star.

In support of Indiana University’s decades-long Mongolian Studies program, the Dr. John Gombojab Hangin Mongolian Studies Support Fund is open to others who wish to contribute. A special thank you to the Mongol-American Cultural Association for the first gift in support of the fund.

“Contributing to the Dr. John Gombojab Hangin Mongolian Studies Support Fund is an opportunity for friends of Mongolia to leave a lasting personal legacy and, at the same time, to help ensure that Mongolia’s contribution to world history and contemporary events continues to be heard, taught and researched in North America,” said Slutz.

Contributions to the fund will allow future scholars in Mongolian language, culture, history, language teaching, literature, and related fields to join the distinguished line of IU Mongolian Studies alumni. Anyone wishing to support the Dr. John Gombojab Hangin Mongolian Studies Support Fund can do so online here.