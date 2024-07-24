Hamilton Lugar School launches 2030 vision and strategy

Indiana University Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies Dean John Ciorciari (Photo by James Brosher/Indiana University)

At Indiana University’s Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies, our mission is to foster enlightened global engagement to advance the public good. Our vision for 2030 is to be the leading hub for global and international studies in the Midwest and one of the top schools nationally. We aim to be a school where scholars, students, and practitioners from around the world come eager to engage, learn, and serve, empowered by the knowledge that they are welcome, valued, and respected. We aim to achieve that vision by building on three distinctive strengths.

The first is our successful fusion of international affairs, language and area studies expertise. This enables us to advance genuine understanding of diverse global perspectives and to shed light on how major global issues affect real people in real places.

The second is our provision of professional training alongside broad academic knowledge. We aim to produce graduates with the strong intellectual foundation needed to analyze complex real-world challenges and the concrete skills needed to make a positive difference.

The third is our commitment to civil discourse and public service, in Indiana and around the world, following the examples of our namesakes, Rep. Lee Hamilton and Sen. Richard Lugar. We seek to foster a robust exchange of views while emphasizing that listening is as important as being heard and that effective leadership requires the pursuit of mutual understanding.

We have set out a strategy in alignment with IU 2030 to realize our vision through high-impact research, innovative teaching, and inspired public engagement.

We are adding to our outstanding faculty and staff, launching new events, and developing courses that leverage both our international affairs expertise and our unique breadth and depth in language and area studies. We are expanding our experiential learning opportunities, partnerships with policy institutions, and programs in Washington and other key hubs to equip students with the practical skills, experiences, and connections to get prized jobs and fellowships and to thrive professionally. We are leading dialogues to foster constructive exchange on sensitive topics; using our expertise in languages, cultures, and policy to serve the state and nation; and engaging globally to shape policy conversations and lead positive change. Our vision is to be a school where scholars, students, and practitioners from around the world come eager to engage, learn, and serve, empowered by the knowledge that they are welcome, valued, and respected.

With the support of our friends and partners, we are confident that we can make our 2030 vision a reality.

John Ciorciari, Hamilton Lugar School Dean