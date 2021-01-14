Hamilton Lugar School hosts nation’s first symposium on the COVID Care Crisis Jan. 14–15

The Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies will host a groundbreaking symposium on the COVID care crisis and the pandemic’s impact on women in academia.
The online event takes place Thursday, January 14 (11am–5:30pm) and Friday, January 15 (11am–4:30pm) and is open to the public. It is co-sponsored by the Law School Survey of Student Engagement (LSSSE) and the Critical Legal Academic and Scholars International Collective (CLASIC).
Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, studies have shown a drop in women’s scholarly output and publications and an increase in service and care responsibilities falling disproportionately on junior or marginalized faculty and staff. Compounding these pressures are the negative mental and physical health effects suffered by Black faculty and faculty of color more generally due to the pandemic of racial injustice.
“All of these factors threaten the output, visibility, status, and participation of women and other primary caregiving faculty and staff in academia,” said Hamilton Lugar School Assistant Dean and Diversity Officer Shruti Rana. “Left unaddressed, these disparities have the potential to alter the landscape of academia and further marginalize women and the perspectives they bring to scholarship, education, and public dialogue.”
Rana, who also directs the Hamilton Lugar School’s International Law & Institutions program, will co-facilitate the symposium with Florida International University Professor and CLASIC Founder Cyra Akila Choudhury and Professor Meera E. Deo of Thomas Jefferson School of Law and LSSSE. An interdisciplinary slate of speakers from Indiana University and around the world will discuss how the care crisis has affected scholarship, teaching, clinical and writing programs, as well as the student experience.
The symposium’s plenary session takes place January 14 at 1:25pm. Professors Melissa Murray, NYU School of Law; Jessica Calarco, Indiana University Department of Sociology; Tina Cheuk, California Polytechnic State University Department of Education; Anne Joseph O’Connell, Stanford Law School; and Meera Deo will discuss their ground-breaking research on the impact of the COVID Care Crisis at all levels of academia, including students, staff, and faculty. They will also share promising strategies for change. The session will be presented as part of the Hamilton Lugar School’s speaker series on Race, Gender & Power in Global Affairs.
Additional symposium topics include:
Registration is free and available on the symposium webpage.
Additional symposium topics include:
- Theorizing Power and Ethics in the Pandemic
- A Global Pandemic: International Perspectives on the Effects of COVID
- Challenges for Aspiring Faculty
- Teaching and Learning During the COVID Care Crisis
- Theorizing the Material Effects of the Pandemic
- Erasing Boundaries Between Home and Work
- Addressing the Challenges of Student-Intensive Academic Work During a Lockdown
- The Role of Administration and the Structures of Academia
