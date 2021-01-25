In Memoriam: Zaineb Istrabadi

We write with great sadness to inform the university community that Zaineb Istrabadi, an esteemed member of our Department of Middle Eastern Languages and Cultures and sister to Professor Ambassador Feisal Istrabadi, passed away over the weekend after a brave battle with cancer.Zaineb was a beloved member of the school, university, and Bloomington communities. Most especially, Zaineb was truly exemplary in her love for and dedication to her students. We will miss her.Our thoughts are with Ambassador Istrabadi and his family at this difficult time.