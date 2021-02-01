Department of State Diplomatic Simulation

Ever wondered what it would be like to work at the US Department of State? Curious about the work they do and the intricacies of diplomatic negotiation? If so, join representatives from the Department of State for a simulation of a diplomatic negotiation. Light reading will be required prior to the event to ensure we can begin on time. Additional information will be e-mailed prior to the event. There will be a time at the end of the event to ask questions about careers at the Department of State including the Foreign Service.
Wednesday March 10, 2021, 1:00 PM EST - 2:30 PM EST.
There is a limit to 35 students, so register now through handshake!
